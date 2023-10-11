Kazakhstan wins 80 medals at Asian Games, 11th in overall medal table

Images | Olympic.kz

Tell a friend

The Kazakh team won 80 medals at large, including 10 gold, 22 silver and 48 bronze to rank 11th in the overall medal standings at the Asian Summer Games held in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.





The National Olympic Committee congratulated all the winners and runners-up of the Asian Games, their coaches, sports community, and all Kazakhstanis for their great support.





525 Kazakh athletes defended the country’s colors in 30 sports. Four of them earned quota spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.