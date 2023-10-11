09.10.2023, 12:15 6846
Kazakhstan wins 80 medals at Asian Games, 11th in overall medal table
Images | Olympic.kz
The Kazakh team won 80 medals at large, including 10 gold, 22 silver and 48 bronze to rank 11th in the overall medal standings at the Asian Summer Games held in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.
The National Olympic Committee congratulated all the winners and runners-up of the Asian Games, their coaches, sports community, and all Kazakhstanis for their great support.
525 Kazakh athletes defended the country’s colors in 30 sports. Four of them earned quota spots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
relevant news
06.10.2023, 21:25 37961
Rybakina of Kazakhstan beats world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance at China Open
Images | ktf.kz
Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, ranked 5th in the world, advanced to the semifinal of the WTA 1000 event held in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina defeated world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the two-set match 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinal of the 2023 China Open. The match lasted for one hour and 35 minutes.
Rybakina is to take on Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinal of the tournament.
06.10.2023, 16:16 38161
Kazakhstan secures 9th gold medal at Asian Games 2023
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
Karateka Kaisar Alpysbay won a gold medal for Kazakhstan in the men’s 60kg final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan.
The country has collected a total of 66 medals, including nine gold, 16 silver, and 41 bronze ones.
Earlier, Kazakhstani Assel Kanay won bronze in the karate event at the tournament.
05.10.2023, 17:41 46656
19th Asian Games: Karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov claims 8th gold for Kazakhstan
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
Kazakh karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov claimed 8th gold medal for Kazakhstan at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Azhikanov devastated Jordanian athlete Hasan Masarweh 8:0 in the Men’s Kumite -75kg final.
It bears to remind that this is the third gold the Kazakhstani athletes grabbed at the Asian Games today.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev took the opportunity to extend his congratulations to Nurkanat and his teammates on the achievement. He expressed hope Nurkanat will continue to make Kazakhstanis proud of him in the future.
05.10.2023, 16:43 46466
Jiu Jitsu fighter Nurzhan Batyrbekov brings 7th gold for Team Kazakhstan
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
Nurzhan Batyrbekov wins 7th gold for Team Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan’s jiu jitsu fighter Nurzhan Batyrbekov took a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform reports via the ministry of tourism and sport.
Batyrbekov, who competes in men’s 69kg weight category, defeated UAE sportsman Mohammad Alsuwaidi in the finals with the score of 4:2.
This is the 7th gold medal for the Kazakh team at the Games.
05.10.2023, 14:45 46291
19th Asian Games: Kazakh riders win gold and silver medals in team race
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
Kazakhstani riders grabbed two medals for the national team at the 19th Asian Summer Games in China, Kazinform reports.
Yevgeniy Fedorov won a gold medal, and Alexey Lutsenko took a silver medal in team race, the ministry of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan informed.
Thus, the riders added the 6th gold and 12th silver medals to the team’s collection.
Today is a big day for Kazakhstan’s cycling sport. Once again our riders proved their professionalism. My congratulations to Yevgeniy on his gold medal!" minister Yermek Marzhikpayev said.
04.10.2023, 09:16 62646
Asian Games: the Kazakhstan team has 5 gold, 10 silver and 32 bronze medals
Images | olympic.kz
Though Kazakhstan won one gold, three silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday the country went once again down in the medal standings, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan secured 47 medals so far, including five gold, 10 silver, and 32 bronze. In the medal count the Kazakh team dropped from the 12th to the 13th position.
03.10.2023, 17:33 66621
Kazakhstan clinches gymnastics silver at 19th Asian Games
Images | Telegram/Qazaqstan Olympic team
Kazakhstani gymnast Danil Mussabayev claimed silver at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Mussabayev earned 57.270 points for his routine in the Men’s Trampoline Gymnastics Final. Langyu Yan of China scored 59.850 points bringing him gold. Japanese gymnast Hiroto Yamada won bronze.
Another Kazakhstani Pirmammad Aliyev was placed 7th at the event.
On Monday, Kazakhstani Viktoriya Butolina claimed bronze in the Women’s Trampoline Gymnastics Final.
Kazakhstan is currently ranked 12th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 10 silver and 29 bronze medals.
03.10.2023, 14:30 66701
Cyclist Alexey Lutsenko claims 5th gold for Kazakhstan at 19th Asian Games
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Alexey Lutsenko brought Kazakhstan 5th gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani clocked the best time in the Men’s Individual Time Trial covering the distance in 48:05.75 and clinching gold.
Lutsenko surpassed Chinese cyclist Ming Xue who finished second claiming silver. Bronze went to Wan Yau Vincent Lau from Hong Kong.
Kazakhstan is currently placed 12th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 10 silver and 29 bronze medals.
