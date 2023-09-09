Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals  

Images | kff.kz

The activities of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) are aimed at close cooperation with the world's largest football organizations - FIFA and UEFA in order to strengthen friendly ties at the international level and gain valuable experience, Kazakhstan Football Federation reports.





President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Adlet Barmenkulov in his interview with the KFF press service spoke about the work done jointly with FIFA and UEFA, and also shared plans for further cooperation with European and international football associations.





Adlet Nazarbayevich, share the details of cooperation with international organizations (FIFA and UEFA). What are the main directions of your joint initiatives?





- Of course, cooperation with FIFA and UEFA is one of the key elements of the successful development of football in Kazakhstan. These partnerships allow us to combine efforts, share experience and resources to achieve common goals. The main areas of cooperation cover the development of infrastructure, grassroots football and improving the competence of football personnel. The implementation of these programs requires constant coordinated joint work and a deep understanding of the needs and requirements of all parties. Our joint work with FIFA and UEFA makes it possible to implement the best world practices in Kazakhstani football, ensuring its stable development and success in the international arena.





How does KFF interact with international partners in the framework of the development of the football infrastructure in Kazakhstan?





- Active cooperation with international partners is extremely important for us. It was within the framework of the Forward and HatTrick programs implemented by FIFA and UEFA that we managed to secure funding for the renovation of 70 football fields in Kazakhstan. These programs are an excellent example of how international cooperation can make a real difference in the development of national football. Following our strategy and the instructions of the Head of State, we have developed a program for the renovation of football fields in the regions of the country, which provides for the installation of modern artificial turf. Aktobe, Shymkent, Almaty, Taldykorgan and Aktau will be the first cities to start implementing this project. But the main thing is that our goal here is not only technical renovation. We see this as an opportunity for further development and promotion of youth and grassroots. This is our contribution to the future of football in Kazakhstan.





What are the main initiatives implemented by the KFF in the field of grassroots and what is the impact of international cooperation in this area?





Grassroots football is the heart and soul of our sport. This is the foundation upon which professional football is built, and this is where the journey of every young football player begins. Together with UEFA and other partners, we manage to launch a number of initiatives. This year, for example, we successfully held festivals for girls "My game" in 20 regions of the country, covering more than two thousand young participants. At the same time, physical education teachers were given the opportunity to be trained in football refereeing. In addition, the Playmakers project was launched in partnership with UEFA and Disney, which aims to attract girls to football.