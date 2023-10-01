Kazakhstani fencers 2nd in 2023 Asian Games event

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstani fencers lost in the final of the Men’s Epee Team event at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.





Kazakhstani epee squad made up of Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the Japanese team 35-36 in the Men’s Epee Team Final at the 19th Asian Games.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Elmir Alimzhanov bagged bronze in the epee fencing event at the Asiad.