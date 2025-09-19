Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto competed in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.





In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.





However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.





Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.