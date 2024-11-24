01.11.2024, 09:02 3841
Nurkozha Kaipanov secures gold at World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov pocketed the 70kg Freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania. He became the second Kazakhstani male athlete to grab the gold medal at the tournament named after Rizabek Aitmukhan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Nurkozha Kaipanov defeated Yoshinosuke Aoyagi of Japan 6-1 in the 70kg Freestyle category.
Nurkozha defeated the Japanese wrestler with a score of 5:3, thus claiming gold.
It bears to remind that the Kazakh athlete won silver at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Astana.
Earlier it was reported that Yerzhet Zharlykassyn grabbed the 63kg Greco-Roman silver at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories. Rizabek Aitmukhan won the 97kg freestyle gold at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania. Among womens, Zhamilya Bakbergenova (72kg) secured the silver medal at the Seniors World Wrestling Championships - Non-Olympic Weight Categories.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.11.2024, 17:26 2956
Kazakh national team claims 1st place at Shinkyokushinkai Karate tournament in Bangkok
The Kazakh Shinkyokushinkai Karate national squad earned nine gold medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan’s Shinkyokushinkai Karate national team took the first place with nine gold, one silver and eight bronze medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in the Thai capital of Bangkok.
Coming in second is China. Team Thailand ended up third.
Team Kazakhstan also earned 10 licenses for the 1st World Full-contact Karate Championship set to be held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2025.
11.11.2024, 12:41 20911
Kazakh table tennis player wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The 11-year-old Kazakh athlete participated in six matches, securing a victory in each. During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated Lola Uria of Spain, Serena Rossati of Italy, Emily Cojocaru of Italy, Julia Fernandes of Spain, Bianca Toma of Romania, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstani pocketed bronze in the U13 Girls' Singles finals of the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024.
11.11.2024, 10:20 20721
Kazakhstan's Nurila Assankyzy claims gold at inaugural women’s combat sambo tournament in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Nurila Assankyzy claimed a gold medal in the first-ever women’s combat sambo competitions at the 2024 World Sambo Championships held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Directorate for Sport Development of Kazakhstan.
Nurila Assankyzy of Kazakhstan defeated Sabina Agazhanova of Turkmenistan 7-4 in the women’s +80kg final at the tournament.
Earlier it was reported that Yessentai Imakhanov brough Kazakhstan the second gold after beaing Uzbek Sardor Olimzhonov in the men’s 64kh category at the 2024 World Sambo Championships.
The 2024 World SAMBO Championships in sports and combat sambo among adults kicked off at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The tournament brought together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries, with 28 athletes representing Kazakhstan.
The tournament will feature for the first time competitions in combat sambo among women and blind sambo in the SVI-1 class (totally blind athletes). It’s the final qualifying event for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.
To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana was the venue for the 2005 World Sambo Championships, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.
01.11.2024, 19:11 3741
Kazakh swimmers set 2 records at Singapore World Cup
Kazakh swimmers set two records at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Adelaida Pchelintseva renewed her result in the women’s 100m breaststroke clocking the distance in 01:07.74.
Galymzhan Balabek set up Kazakhstan’s record in the men’s 400m freestyle with a result of 03:47.52.
Another swimmer Yegor Popov finished fifth in the men’s 200m backstroke final.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Nurkozha Kaipanov had claimed men’s 70kg freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic Weight Categories in Tirana, Albania.
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold in U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender 2024 in Slovakia’s Senec.
01.11.2024, 17:08 3741
Team Kazakhstan upset in 1st bout of IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in China
The Kazakh women's national ice hockey team participated in its first match at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan fought against the national team of China.
Team China defeated the Kazakh squad with a score of 5:0.
Kazakhstan is set to play against Japan on November 2.
It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan's wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov had pocketed the 70kg Freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania. He became the second Kazakhstani male athlete to grab the gold medal at the tournament named after Rizabek Aitmukhan.
Kazakh table tennis player Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia. During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
01.11.2024, 11:12 3791
11 y.o Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
It was earlier reported Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova had captured the gold medal in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Ismailia 2024 in Egypt. She participated in seven matches, securing victory in each.
Bekmukhambetova won the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 in Croatia in August this year.
22.10.2024, 12:57 41616
Mikhail Kukushkin wins at the start of ATP Challenger Brest in France
World No. 111 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan successfully started a performance at the ATP Challenger Brest in France, Kazinform News Agency cited Sports.kz.
The Kazakh tennis player clashed with world No. 256 Edas Butvilas of Lithuania in the first round. Kukushkin beat the Lithuanian athlete with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6.
The 2024 Brest Challenger is played on hard court. The event is set to run between October 21 and 27 in Brest, France.
Earlier it was reported that the ATP had presented the updated list of athletes’ singles and doubles rankings.
20.09.2024, 15:15 60306
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin storms into Hangzhou Open quarterfinals
Images | ktf.kz
Two Kazakhstani tennis players clashed at the ongoing Hangzhou Open Round of 16, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
Mikhail Kukushkin World No. 112 advanced to the quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Open 2024 beating Kazakhstan's No. 2 tennis player Alexander Shevchenko ranking 58th in the world 6:4, 7:6 (7:5).
Next, he will play against the winner of the match between Karen Khachanov and Bu Yunchaokete.
The tournament is held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center in Hangzhou, China, between September 18 and 24.
This year its total prize money stands at 1,000,630 US dollars.
