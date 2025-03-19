President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win

Images | Shymkent akimat

Tell a friend

Kazakh judoka Meiirzhan Abdimalikov won a gold medal in the men’s +100 kg at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held in Latvia, Kazinform News Agency reports.





In the final bout, the Kazakh judoka defeated Irinel Vasile Chelaru Grigoras of Spain.





The Riga Senior European Cup 2025 brought together over 160 judokas from 22 countries.





Kazakhstan grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held from 15 March to 16 March in Riga.





It is worth reminding Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed gold medal at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2025 in Linz in early March.