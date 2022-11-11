Система Orphus

Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

09.11.2022, 10:41 986
Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup
Images | sports.kz
Leader of the Kazakh national tennis team Elena Rybakina brought an ahead-of-time-win to Kazakhstan at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, after confidently defeating world No 98 Harriet Dart in two sets with the score 6:1, 6:4, Kazinform learned from the KTF.
 
Earlier, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over British No. 3 Katie Boulter.
 

President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly

10.11.2022, 13:42 416
Images | instagram.com/yerbossynuly_aidos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of encouragement to Aidos Yerbossynuly, who showed true courage in the professional ring, the press service of Akorda reported.
 

All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing," the letter reads.

 
Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized. He was put into a medically induced coma due to an intra-cerebral haemorrhage. The boxer’s team reported that he had come out of a coma and nothing threatened his life.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Ethnic Kazakh wins 2022 Beijing Marathon

07.11.2022, 10:24 5551
Images | news.cn
Ethnic Kazakh Anubaike Kuwan became a champion of the 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon having run it in 2 hours 14 minutes 34 seconds, Kazinform learned from Guangming Daily newspaper.
 
Known in China as the National Marathon, the race begins at the Tiananmen Square and finishes at the Olympic Sports Centre.
 
Beijing International Marathon is an annual race of 42.195 km held in the Chinese capital since 1981. 160 thousand athletes registered for the Beijing Marathon in 2019. This year, only residents of Beijing aged 20 and over were allowed to join the marathon. Despite this, as many as 20,000 people participated in the event, China Daily says.

 

Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet in WBA’s top 10 ranking

01.11.2022, 12:18 11761
Images | sports.kz
Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet has improved his position in the World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.
 
On October 22, Nurmaganbet took part in a boxing evening in Mexico City, where he knocked out local fighter Luciano Chaparro Araujo. After this successful performance, the Kazakhstani climbed up in the WBA second middleweight ranking from the 11th to the 10th line.
 
In the same weight division, Aidos Yerbossynuly retained first position. The second position is occupied by the American Caleb Plant, and Erik Bazinyan from Canada.
 
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez of Mexico holds the WBA World Super Champion belt, while Cuba's David Morrell Jr. holds ‘regular’ champion’s title.
 

Kazakhstan pockets short track silver at World Cup in Montreal

31.10.2022, 10:23 12161
Images | t.me/olympickz
Kazakhstani athletes won silver in the men’s 5000 m distance at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Montreal, the Telegram Channel of the National Olympic Committee reads.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan announces roster for Asian Mountain Bike Championship

18.10.2022, 18:36 16676
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan announced its roster for the 2022 Asian Mountain Bike Championship to take place in Suncheon, South Korea, between October 19-23, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.
 
Kazakhstan’s Temirlan Mukhamediyarov (men’s), Alina Sarkulova, Tatyana Geneleva (women’s), Denis Sergienko, Egor Karasev, Altynbek Akhanov (Under 23), Nikita Galkin, Konstantin Shinkaruk, Konstantin Kazakov, Alexei Fefelov (Men’s Junior), Alina Spirina, and Violetta Kazakova (Women’s Junior) will compete in the Olympic Games (XCO), Relay Competition (XCR), and Tournament (XCE).
 

Kazakhstan wins gold at World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan

11.10.2022, 10:39 17766
Kazakhstan attended the FIDE World Youth U-16 Chess Olympiad 2022, held between October 1 and 11 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Chess Federation’s press service reports.
 
The young chess players secured bronze and gold medals in individual all-round. Kazakhstani team ranked among the top 4 outstripping the strong teams of India and Iran. Turkey’s chess players won first place, followed by Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo bags gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships

10.10.2022, 09:49 18156
Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo bags gold at Asian Weightlifting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo bags gold medal in the women’s 55 kg weight category at the now-running 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Manama, Bahrain, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.
 
Chinshanlo lifted a total of 220 kg in Clean and Jerk, and Snatch to secure gold, followed by China’s Yu Linglong and Uzbekistan’s Nigora Abdullayeva.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova wins at adult jiu jitsu tournament in UAE

03.10.2022, 16:20 19231
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova wins at adult jiu jitsu tournament in UAE
Images | instagram.com/zhibek_bjj
The 15-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova won the 49kg gold in the jiu jitsu tournament for adults, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The five-time world jiu jitsu and grappling champion Zhibek claimed the 49kg gold at the AJP Tour Asia Continental PRO – GI held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.
 
Three more Kazakh athletes vied in the event.
 

