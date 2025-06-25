This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rybakina secures 1st win at Berlin Tennis Open 2025
relevant news
Kristina Ovchinnikova claims silver at Konopacka Warsaw Classic 2025 in Poland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's archery team secures gold at Asia Cup in Singapore
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan achieves top 3 standing at Artistic Swimming World Cup
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.06.2025, 09:21Kazakhstan and EU Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation 20.06.2025, 18:2570321Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran 20.06.2025, 16:3067326Kazakhstan, Russia determine NPP construction project phases 20.06.2025, 19:2464441Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 19.06.2025, 13:1258931Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed ways to expand cooperation 03.06.2025, 16:14222186Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 04.06.2025, 19:11212876Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13211261UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 05.06.2025, 17:58207961Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 03.06.2025, 11:21198431Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away