Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Rybakina becomes World No 6
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17 yo Kazakh player upsets four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retains her position in WTA Rankings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
1st game of World Chess Championship match ends in a draw
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March
We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March," the Twitter post reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.04.2023, 09:39Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks 26.04.2023, 10:30596President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan 26.04.2023, 11:33481President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly 19.04.2023, 12:306132624 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan 19.04.2023, 15:1861326President assigns to strengthen country's defensive capability 19.04.2023, 13:3761316We need real industrialization - President 19.04.2023, 10:0157511Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana 19.04.2023, 07:4454011Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues 28.03.2023, 14:4679656Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world 30.03.2023, 11:1078176Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye 27.03.2023, 10:4678071Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing 30.03.2023, 10:4370331Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 19:0966731Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye