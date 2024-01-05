Reducing flight delays during bad weather: government agencies to strengthen cooperation on transportation issuesReducing flight delays during bad weather: government agencies to strengthen cooperation on transportation issues
03.01.2024
Rybakina starts year with first round win in Australia
Images | Depositphotos
World’s no.4 Elena Rybakina started her 2024 season with a stunning win over Aussie Olivia Gadecki, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Rybakina defeated Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1 in Round of 32 of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.
The Kazakhstani top seed is to play against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.
04.01.2024
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propels to Brisbane quarterfinal
Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis and 2nd-seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina eliminated three-time Grand Slam doubles winner Elise Mertens seeded 13th at the tournament in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
In the quarterfinal-match she will face the winner of Russian showdown Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Potapova.
In the second round of the tournament the Kazakhstani stunned Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina ended last season ranked 4th in the world. The prize fund of the tournament stands at $1,736,763.
27.12.2023
15yo Kazakh boy creates sensation vs Nepomniachtchi at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship
Images | sports.kz
15-year-old chess player from Kazakhstan Yernur Amangeldy (2012) played vs Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi (2778) in the second round of the World Rapid Chess Championship in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Kazinform News Agency reports via Sports.kz.
Playing black, Amangeldy ended the match vs. Nepomniachtchi in a draw.
In April 2023, the Russian grandmaster was defeated by Chinese Ding Liren at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana.
The World Rapid Chess Championship is being held in Samarkand from December 26 to 30, with Rapid slated for December 26-28, and Blitz - for December 29-30.
15.12.2023
Kazakhstan qualified for FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024
Images | kff.kz
Kazakhstan beat Netherlands in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 elite qualifying round match 2:0 on December 14 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency quotes Sports.kz.
Thus, Kazakhstan earned a spot at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived at the Jekpe Jek Palace to support the national team.
08.12.2023
First Kazakhstan Paralympic Boccia Cup is being held in the capital
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation Maulen Ashimbaev took part in the opening ceremony of the first Kazakhstan Cup in this type of Paralympic sport. 64 athletes from 10 regions of the country are participating in the competition, including junior debutants aged 11 to 14 years, press service of the Senate reports.
In his speech, Maulen Ashimbaev noted that boccia is becoming an increasingly accessible sport for citizens throughout the country. The professional level of athletes is also growing. Evidence of this is the official recognition of the Kazakhstan Federation - a member of the International Boccia Federation, the holding of the Kazakhstan Championship and the participation of our country’s national team in the Asian Paralympic Games, where we took eighth overall team place. Maulen Ashimbaev emphasized that these achievements became possible thanks to the efforts of athletes, as well as the policy of inclusiveness pursued in the country. He noted that, on behalf of the Head of State, measures are being taken to support citizens with special needs and create comfortable conditions for them.
The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev pays great attention to the implementation of the principle of inclusiveness in all spheres of life in the country. On behalf of the Head of State, everything necessary is being done to develop inclusive sports. And, among other things, a lot of support is provided to such a sport as boccia. Today we see that interest in boccia is growing not only in the capital and large cities, but also in the regions of Kazakhstan. We expect that in the coming months new federations will appear in many regions of the country. I am sure that in the near future we will see our bocc players on the podium of the winners of the Paralympic Games ",-said Maulen Ashimbaev.
In this regard, the President of the Federation noted that the opening of regional boccia federations is expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kostanay regions, as well as in the Abay and Zhetysu regions.
The competition was organized by the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the capital's Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Fund for the Support of the Tourism and Sports Industry "Sport Qory".
07.12.2023
Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Sultanbek claims absolute champion title at Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023
Images | Kazakhstan Chess Federation
Kazakhstani female chess player Zeinep Sultanbek, 19, has won the title of an absolute champion at the Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023 held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.
According to the Federation, the Kazakhstani claimed three gold medals in the rapid, classical, and blitz events at the tournament.
Another Kazakhstani Alisher Mazhkenov was seventh in the boy’s classical event, and fourth in the blitz event at the Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023.
04.12.2023
Kazakh female boxers win 3 gold medals at IBA Junior World Boxing Championships 2023
Images | Sports.kz
Three Kazakh female boxers - Tolganay Kassymkhan, Ayazhan Sydyk and Aissulu Mukhit clinched gold medals at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships 2023 finals ongoing in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform News Agency reports via Sports.kz.
Ayazhan Sydyk who competes in a 54kg weight division defeated Indian boxer Amisha Kerketta by a unanimous decision of judges - 5:0, and brought the first gold medal for the Kazakh team.
Second medal was brought by Tolganay Kassymkhan, after she won over Russian Kira Leonova in a 60kg weight category by a split decision of judges - 3:2.
And the third medal was won by Aissulu Mukhit who fought vs Romanian Amalia Tugui and defeated her by a split decision of judges - 3:2.
24.11.2023
Kazakh Orynbai wins ISSF Shooting World Cup Final title
Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry
Kazakh Assem Orynbai took top honors at the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun held in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.
She hauled gold in the Skeet Women finals scoring 51 points.
Notably, Assem took two gold and one silver medals at the Asian Games held in China’s Hangzhou.
The ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun brought together 179 best shooters from 42 states of the world.
21.11.2023
Slovenia beats Kazakhstan 2:1
Images | Sports.kz
Kazakhstan lost to Slovenia 2:1 in the 10th round match of the Euro-2024 Group H Qualifying held at the Stožice stadium in Ljubljana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
41 minutes into the match, Benjamin Šeško scored the first goal for Slovenia after converting a penalty.
Ramazan Orazov scored Kazakhstan’s first goal in this decisive match in the 48th minute with a low cross from Maksim Samorodov.
Slovenia’s Benjamin Verbič scored a stunning goal in the 86th minute, which means that Slovenia secured their place in Euro-2024.
Kazakhstan will have to earn their place through playoffs.
After ten matches played, Slovenia stands 2nd with 22 points, while Kazakhstan ranks 3rd with 18 points.
