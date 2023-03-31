29.03.2023, 08:56 1856
Rybakina storms into 2023 Miami Open semifinals
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Reigning champion of Wimbledon 2022, Indian Wells Masters champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan (ranked 7th by WTA) advanced to the 2023 Miami Open semifinals after beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan (ranked 24th) 6-3, 6-0, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
Rybakina’s winning streak began on the 12th of March, when she stepped into the Indian Wells court. She won this tournament and has already won four matches at the 2023 Miami open. She overwhelmed Anna Kalinskaya (ranked 64th), Paula Badosa (ranked 29th), Elise Mertens (ranked 39th), and Martina Trevisan (ranked 24th).
Previously, Rybakina failed to win the third round of the Miami Open tournament and tumbled out of it in 2021 and 2022. Last year, in Miami, Rybakina was defeated by American Jessica Pegula (ranked 3rd), and a year before she lost to Spanish player Sarah Sorribes-Tormo (ranked 106th).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.03.2023, 15:42 1796
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face world №3 in Miami Open semis
Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player and world №7 Elena Rybakina will face American Jessica Pegula ranked 3rd in the world in the Miami Open semifinals
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player and world №7 Elena Rybakina will face American Jessica Pegula ranked 3rd in the world in the Miami Open semifinals, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
This is the first Miami Open semifinal for Rybakina who nullified Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.
As for Pegula, she routed Russian Anastasia Potapova in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 spending 2 hours 38 minutes on court.
Rybakina vs. Pegula showdown is set to take place tomorrow night.
According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, presently Elena Rybakina is the WTA leader in number of aces - the Kazakhstani fired 201 aces in 25 matches on tour.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2023, 09:41 5296
Rybakina beats Mertens, reaches Miami Open 2023 quarterfinals
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Reigning champion of Wimbledon 2022 Elena Rybakina (ranked 7th by WTA) beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens (ranked 39th) with a 6-4, 6-3 score in the Miami Open Round of 16, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
The match became historical one for Rybakina. Previously, she failed to win the third round of the Miami Open tournament and tumbled out of it in 2021 and 2022. Last year in Miami, Rybakina was defeated by American Jessica Pegula (ranked 3rd) - 3:6, 4:6, and a year before she lost to Spanish player Sarah Sorribes-Tormo (ranked 106th) - 1:6, 6:3, 2:6.
Earlier, Rybakina defeated Russian Anna Kalinskaya (ranked 64th) and Spanish player Paula Badosa (ranked 29th).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2023, 07:19 8216
Kazakhstan beats Denmark causing sensation at EURO Qualifiers
Images | sports.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan defeated Denmark 3-2 in the UEFA EURO Qualifying Group H, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz. On June 17 Kazakhstan will meet San Marino.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.03.2023, 11:06 14351
Elena Rybakina starts out strong at Miami Open
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
The country’s best tennis player Elena Rybakina started out strong at the Miami Open, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
World No. 7 Rybakina beat Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya ranking 64th in the world at the Miami Open Round of 64. The match ended with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win.
Next Rybakina will face Spain's Paula Badosa who ranks World No.29.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina triumphed recently crashing Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11-9) 6-4 to claim the Indian Wells title.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2023, 07:16 20836
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells title
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the first time ever in her career defeated Aryna Sabalenka and won the Indian Wells WTA 1000 title, Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sports.
She crashed Sabalenka in straight sets 7-6 (11), 6-4 to win her first Indian Wells title.
Thanks to her victory Rybakina earned 1, 262,200 dollars and 1000 rank points.
Besides, she skyrocketed to become World No. 7.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2023, 12:56 25901
Rybakina to face Swiatek in 2023 Indian Wells Masters semifinals
Earlier, Rybakina defeated world No 76 Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals
Tell a friend
World No 1 Iga Swiatek from Poland has booked her return to the WTA-1000 Indian Wells Masters semifinals after beating Romanian player Sorana Mihaela Cîrstea (world No 83) in the quarterfinals, Kazinform learned from Championat.com.
Swiatek defeated Cîrstea with the score 6:2, 6:3. The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.
In semifinals, Swiatek will face Wimbledon 2022 champion, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked 10th by the WTA.
Earlier, Rybakina defeated world No 76 Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Rybakina scored 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 by the results of three sets. The win became a historical one for the Kazakh player. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells. This year, the winner of the tournament will receive 1,262,220 US dollars and 1,000 points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2023, 08:38 26001
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina storms into Indian Wells semis
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked No.10 in the world defeated 76th-ranked Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 in the women’s quarterfinals at the Indian Wells 2023 WTA 1000 in three sets scoring 7:6, 2:6, 6:4, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
Notably, she reached her first Indian Wells WTA Tour 1000 semifinals. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost at the quarterfinals.
This year the tournament offers the total prize of USD 8, 800,000. The winner will receive USD 1,262,220 and earn 1,000 rank points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2023, 13:32 43711
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA women’s doubles rankings
Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she played together with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina retained her 10th spot in the world this week in the singles rankings. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed six spots up to №46.
Iga Swiatek from Poland remains the top tennis female player in the world. Coming in second is Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.
As for the women’s doubles rankings, the leader Czech Katerina Siniakova still dominates the rankings. Another Czech Barbora Krejcikova elbowed aside American Coco Gauff, rising to the 2nd spot. Gauff is third.
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina lost one spot, landing the 26th line. Elena Rybakina stormed into the top 100 of the WTA women’s doubles rankings by leapfrogging 17 spots to №97.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.03.2023, 10:33U.S. Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts 30.03.2023, 10:438836Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 11:503676Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting 30.03.2023, 12:003601Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat 30.03.2023, 19:093306Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 24.03.2023, 13:40British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan62141British MP Daniel Kawczynski shares impressions of observing early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan 24.03.2023, 13:1755111President Tokayev receives chess player Dinara Saduakassova 27.03.2023, 09:5234076Armenian experts assess Mar 19 parliamentary election in Kazakhstan as free and transparent 27.03.2023, 09:4034006People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to hold its regular 32nd session in Astana in April 28.03.2023, 11:1324366Head of State ratifies agr’t on demarcation of Kazakh-Uzbek border 01.03.2023, 16:3795816Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China 02.03.2023, 11:5095371New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector 02.03.2023, 15:3695256Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center 02.03.2023, 09:0295241Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 20.03.2023, 12:1493586CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations