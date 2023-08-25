23.08.2023, 10:41 2996
Skatov and Kukushkin will play in US Open qualification
The US Open 2023 have published the results of the draw for the men's qualifying event. Timofei Skatov and Mikhail Kukushkin will play in the US Open qualification, press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.
At the start of the competition Timofey will face Japan's Kaichi Uchida (world's No. 240). Mikhail will play against Italian Mattia Bellucci (world No. 184) in the first round of qualifying.
Alexander Bublik in singles and Alexander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev in doubles will play in the main draw of the fourth Grand Slam event of this year. In women's singles Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and in doubles Anna Danilina will play.
US Open qualifying matches will be held from 22 to 27 August, 2023. The prize money for the first round of qualification is $ 22,000, in the second round - $ 34,500, and for the final round - $ 45,000.
21.08.2023, 16:36 6841
Astana Qazaqstan Team signs Lorenzo Fortunato
Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to announce the new rider for the seasons of 2024 and 2025: the Italian Lorenzo Fortunato (27) signed a two-year deal with the Kazakh team, Team’s official website reports.
I am really happy to join team Astana, the team with a great history, who won all three Grand Tours with different riders. I am looking forward to meeting my new team and I hope to keep on progressing there as I did it during the last three years. I am sure with a bigger calendar which I’ll have in Astana Qazaqstan Team I’ll have more opportunities to prove myself as a team helper and as a rider who can make results. I am really grateful for this possibility to make a step into the WorldTour and I hope to pay this trust off in the next years", - said Lorenzo Fortunato.
Lorenzo Fortunato is a well-known Italian climber and stage-race rider with several impressing results during his five-year professional career. Lorenzo started as pro rider in 2019 with a 4th place in the Tour of Albania and a 6th place in the Tour of Almaty, but his main results came later back in 2021 when he won a stage at the Giro d’Italia atop the legendary Monte Zoncolan and the General Classification of the Adriatica-Ionica Race.
In 2023 Lorenzo Fortunato won a stage and the General Classification of the Vuelta Asturias, finished 5th in the Tour of the Alps and 6th in the Tour of Slovenia.
With all the results Lorenzo already achieved it seems like it is a good time for him to move to the WorldTour and I believe he is the rider who can make a serious step ahead in his career in our team. We see in Lorenzo a rider who can fight for a good result in week-long stage races but also in one-day classics. At the same time he has an impressive experience in the Giro d’Italia where he already got an important win on Zoncolan. Well, I am looking forward to see Lorenzo in Astana Qazaqstan Team and I am sure this move could be a successful one both for the rider and the team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
17.08.2023, 09:47 13601
Strengthening global ties: cooperation of the Kazakhstan Football Federation with FIFA and UEFA
The activities of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) are aimed at close cooperation with the world's largest football organizations - FIFA and UEFA in order to strengthen friendly ties at the international level and gain valuable experience, Kazakhstan Football Federation reports.
President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Adlet Barmenkulov in his interview with the KFF press service spoke about the work done jointly with FIFA and UEFA, and also shared plans for further cooperation with European and international football associations.
Adlet Nazarbayevich, share the details of cooperation with international organizations (FIFA and UEFA). What are the main directions of your joint initiatives?
- Of course, cooperation with FIFA and UEFA is one of the key elements of the successful development of football in Kazakhstan. These partnerships allow us to combine efforts, share experience and resources to achieve common goals. The main areas of cooperation cover the development of infrastructure, grassroots football and improving the competence of football personnel. The implementation of these programs requires constant coordinated joint work and a deep understanding of the needs and requirements of all parties. Our joint work with FIFA and UEFA makes it possible to implement the best world practices in Kazakhstani football, ensuring its stable development and success in the international arena.
How does KFF interact with international partners in the framework of the development of the football infrastructure in Kazakhstan?
- Active cooperation with international partners is extremely important for us. It was within the framework of the Forward and HatTrick programs implemented by FIFA and UEFA that we managed to secure funding for the renovation of 70 football fields in Kazakhstan. These programs are an excellent example of how international cooperation can make a real difference in the development of national football. Following our strategy and the instructions of the Head of State, we have developed a program for the renovation of football fields in the regions of the country, which provides for the installation of modern artificial turf. Aktobe, Shymkent, Almaty, Taldykorgan and Aktau will be the first cities to start implementing this project. But the main thing is that our goal here is not only technical renovation. We see this as an opportunity for further development and promotion of youth and grassroots. This is our contribution to the future of football in Kazakhstan.
What are the main initiatives implemented by the KFF in the field of grassroots and what is the impact of international cooperation in this area?
Grassroots football is the heart and soul of our sport. This is the foundation upon which professional football is built, and this is where the journey of every young football player begins. Together with UEFA and other partners, we manage to launch a number of initiatives. This year, for example, we successfully held festivals for girls "My game" in 20 regions of the country, covering more than two thousand young participants. At the same time, physical education teachers were given the opportunity to be trained in football refereeing. In addition, the Playmakers project was launched in partnership with UEFA and Disney, which aims to attract girls to football.
15.08.2023, 16:18 15696
Anthon Charmig signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team
25-year-old Danish rider Anthon Charmig is going to join Astana Qazaqstan Team for the following two seasons of 2024 and 2025, Team’s official website reports.
It’s a very exciting step for me to join Astana Qazaqstan Team from the next year. When the team showed its interest in me very early in the season, we had some talks, and the management presented their plan for me and for the team as a whole. It felt like it is the right place for me to continue to develop, and now I am confident that I will join Astana. I am ready to provide my help to the leaders, but also to get the chance to chase some personal results. The team has a great history of developing and succeeding with Danish riders, and I am looking forward to hopefully be the next one, as well as get to work with the experienced staff and riders in the team", - said Anthon Charmig.
Anthon Charmig is young and very promising climber, who can both, fighting for a win for himself and helping the leaders. His first big result came back in 2020 when he took the silver medal in the road race at the Under 23 European Championships. He turned pro in 2022, immediately showing a great potential with a solid stage win and the best young rider jersey at the Tour of Oman.
With a second place in the Sazka Tour and several Top-10 results at the Tour of Oman (5th place), Saudi Tour (7th place), Tour de Hongrie (9th place) and Tour of Denmark (10th) place in his first year as a pro Anthon proved to have a strong potential as a GC rider too.
This year Anthon Charmig rode the Tour de France for the first time.
Anthon is very interesting rider, and I am curious about his potential progress in cycling. He had a strong start of his professional career and I hope that in our team he will keep on growing in the same way. So far Anthon showed he can be really good in the small stage races, but also, he already has a Tour de France experience, so we can consider him as a helper for the leaders in the Grand Tours. So, I believe, this signing could bring our team some more strengthen in the mountains and stage races", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
10.08.2023, 17:28 24136
Ide Schelling joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to announce the newcomer for the next two seasons: the Dutch rider Ide Schelling (25) is going to join the Kazakh team for 2024 and 2025, Team’s official website reports.
Definitely, it’s an exciting and new step after spending my first years as a pro rider in the same team. I think, now it’s right moment to move on and I feel like with Astana Qazaqstan Team we have a great match. The type of rider that I am and the possibilities I see in the team look like a great combo. I feel that I can show all my potential in this team and I’m looking forward to make the most out of it together with all the riders and staff. I hope to keep going with the line of this year and keep aiming for victory, I’m ready for the next step in my career", - said Ide Schelling.
Ide Schelling turned pro in 2020 and since that moment he scored several nice wins and important results. Thus, Ide won GP of Canton of Aargau, was second in the Tour of Norway, 4th in the De Brabantse Pijl and 5th in the Baloise Belgium Tour all in 2021. Also, during his first years as a pro Ide Schelling got some valuable experience in the Grand Tours, taking part in La Vuelta in 2020 and the Tour de France in 2021.
There is no doubt that the current season of 2023 is his most successful year so far. Ide won a stage at the Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour of Slovenia, finished third in two stages of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and a stage of the Tour of Oman.
We saw a great progress of Ide as a rider during this season, he impressed us in some important races with the way he was riding, with the way he was winning and fighting for a win. Ide is quite a fast guy who can be competitive in hilly and medium mountain stages and the classic races. I am sure the result he got in 2023 is just the beginning and in Astana Qazaqstan Team he will find all he will need for a further development. The team is ready to provide Ide the possibilities to prove himself in the races which suits him well, but also, we would like to see him next to the leaders in the Grand Tours. With the experience he got at just 25 years old Ide could be a solid helper in any of the Grand Tours", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
08.08.2023, 14:00 29456
Kazakhstan bags 20 medals at Chengdu Universiade, ranks 20th
China bagged a record 178 medals at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. It pocketed 103 gold, 40 silver, and 35 bronze medals followed by Japan and South Korea with 93 and 58 medals respectively.
The team of Kazakhstan secured 20 medals (two gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze) to rank 20th in the medal count. Milad Karimi and Rita Bakisheva won gold medals.
04.08.2023, 10:15 44876
Kazakh Tobol FC sensationally advances to 3rd round of Conference League
FC Tobol Kostanay lost to FC Basel of Switzerland in the second leg of the second qualifying round at the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani club progressed to the third qualifying round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League causing a sensation.
The match was played in Kostanay ending with the FC Tobol defeat 1:2.
In the third round FC Tobol will play vs the winner of the Derry City FC/Kups Kuopio match.
04.08.2023, 09:09 45006
FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicks off in Kazakhstan
The inaugural edition of the FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicked off in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
The World Schools Team Championship organized by the FIDE and Kazakhstan Chess Federation brings together teams of general educational institutions. More than 400 chess players from more than 50 nations are expected to vie for the top honors.
10 schools from six cities of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors.
03.08.2023, 10:15 48391
Astana crashes out of UEFA Champions League after home defeat
FC Astana crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 0:2 defeat from Dinamo Zagreb in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.
The guests managed to open the score in the second half when defender Alexandr Marochkin put Dinamo Zagreb on scoreboard with his kick into Josip Condric’s net in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
In the second half the hosts tried to snatch the initiative and tie the score, but to no avail.
Midfielder Antonio Marin gave Dinamo Zagreb a 2:0 lead in the 89th minute of the match propelling his club to the third qualifying round with an 6:0 aggregate score defeat against Astana.
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions will face PFC Ludogorets 1945.
