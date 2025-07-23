22.07.2025, 22:54 6331
Team Kazakhstan hauls first gold medal at 2025 FISU World Summer University Games
Images | Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Taekwondoka Samirkhon Ababakirov has claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the 2025 FISU World Summer University Games ongoing in Germany, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh athlete defeated Omer Faruk Dayioglutur from Turkey in the men’s 63 kg final, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education says.
Team Kazakhstan has won one gold and six bronze medals so far. Bronze medals were claimed by taekwondo players Tamirlan Tleules, Damir Shulenov and Nodira Akhmedova. Aibola Yertaikyzy of Kazakhstan also brough her team a bronze medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics.
As it was reported, the 2025 FISU World University Games is being held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region from July 16 to 27. Nearly 8,000 students from more than 2,000 international universities are participating in the event.
The Kazakh team includes 76 athletes competing in 12 sports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.07.2025, 14:25 4151
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina into Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved to the quarterfinal at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina paired with British Emma Raducanu upset Tereza Mihalíková of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of the GB 2-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9 in the Round of 16 match to clinch a spot at the Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal.
As reported previously, Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan defeated Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 6-4 in the qualifying final of the ATP 500 event - the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington D.C.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.07.2025, 18:27 10416
Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin in world artistic swimming Top-10
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Viktor Druzin has completed his performance in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships final ongoing in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh athlete gained 197.9225 points and finished 8th in the men's artistic swimming solo free program .
Russian Aleksander Maltsev claimed gold medal with 229.5613 points. Silver medal went to China’s Muye Guo who took 220,1926 points, and bronze was awarded to Italy’s Filippo Pelati (213.9850 points).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 18:51 26676
Kazakhstan, China enhance cooperation in Paralympic sports
Tell a friend
The National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan has received an official delegation of China Disabled Persons' Federation and the Chinese Paralympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The goal of the visit to boost international cooperation, exchange of experience and advanced practice in the field of inclusive and Paralympic sports.
The Chinese delegation led by the Chairman of the Disabled Persons’ Federation, Cheng Kai, visited the Paralympic Training Center and Tarlan Ice Arena.
The sides discussed the areas of cooperation in parasports, inclusive education, employment and medical rehabilitation.
We are honored to meet the delegation of the Chinese Federation of Disabled Persons and the National Paralympic Committee of China led by Cheng Kai. I am confident that this visit will become an important step towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation, exchange of advanced practice and creation of new opportunities for disabled athletes in our countries," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev said.
The sides agreed to continue cooperation as part of international initiatives and programs.
It was noted that in August 2025, Kazakhstan will host, for the first time, the General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee with the participation of 45 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 15:39 42216
Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan finished the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 with a total of 13 medals, including three gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, held on July 9-13 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek (125 kg) was the hero at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, winning the team's only gold medal in the freestyle event.
The men’s freestyle team ofNurdanat Aitanov (57 kg) and Kamil Kurugliyev (97 kg) won silver, while Doszhan Kul-Gaip (74 kg) and Alan Oralbek (61 kg) claimed bronze in their respective weight classes.
Anna Stratan (57 kg) and Meiramgul Maksot (72 kg) of Kazakhstan settled for bronze in women’s freestyle wrestling.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the tournament with a haul of two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
In the men’s 87 kg event, Temirlan Turdakyn of Kazakhstan won gold. Another Kazakhstani Diyas Seiitkaliyev claimed the men’s 82 kg Greco-Roman title at the at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.
Kazakhstan’s Omar Duisembek (77 kg) clinched silver, while Mussan Yerssyl (55 kg), Yesbol Shamilov (63 kg) and Alikhan Dursunov (72 kg) won bronze.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.07.2025, 17:22 87991
Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, wins medal count
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan won the medal count at the 2025 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Last time Kazakhstan hosted the international weightlifting tournament in 2014 in Almaty which brought together nearly 700 athletes from 76 countries. Kazakhstan finished fourth in overall standings, earning three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
This year, the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in the Kazakh capital drew the participation of 27 teams and over 450 weightlifters.
The Kazakh team bagged seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals to claim the overall title.
Some of them also broke new records at the event. Noteworthy, Alikhan Askerbai set three world and three Asian records.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.07.2025, 19:10 97216
Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, sailed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
They beat Jacopo Vasamì of Italy and Timofei Derepasko of Russia 6:3,6:2 in the second-round match.
Next, they are expected to play vs Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig.
The match is scheduled for July 10.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.07.2025, 08:00 99726
Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan earned three more medals on Day 6 of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstani Ansar Tursynbek claimed the men’s 94 kg silver after lifting a total of 326 kg (144 kg in snatch and 182 kg in clean and jerk).
Another Kazakhstani Matvey Makrushin added a silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally with a total lift of 331 kg (148 kg in snatch and 183 in clean and jerk) in the men’s 100 kg event.
Sanzhar Zholday of Kazakhstan settled for the men’s 110 kg bronze with a result of 340 kg (155kg in snatch and 185 in clean and jerk).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.07.2025, 17:30 102916
Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Denis Poluboyarinov of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the now-running Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
He broke the Asian record in his age group in the men’s 94 kg clean and jerk finals. He lifted a total of 376 kg (163 + 213).
Ruslan Rakhmatzhonov won silver with a total lift of 345kg (155+190). Bahrein’s John Murillo rounded out the top three with 334kg (154+180).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.07.2025, 11:49President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 16.07.2025, 16:45101916Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:47101671Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 16.07.2025, 18:50101451Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads 16.07.2025, 17:5573936KASE eyes trading in digital tenge 27.06.2025, 18:09221081President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217701Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198506Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185831President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181841Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub