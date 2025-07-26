Tennis: Rybakina eases past Mboko into Washington singles quarterfinals

Images | Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Taekwondoka Samirkhon Ababakirov has claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the 2025 FISU World Summer University Games ongoing in Germany, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The Kazakh athlete defeated Omer Faruk Dayioglutur from Turkey in the men’s 63 kg final, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education says.





Team Kazakhstan has won one gold and six bronze medals so far. Bronze medals were claimed by taekwondo players Tamirlan Tleules, Damir Shulenov and Nodira Akhmedova. Aibola Yertaikyzy of Kazakhstan also brough her team a bronze medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics.





As it was reported, the 2025 FISU World University Games is being held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region from July 16 to 27. Nearly 8,000 students from more than 2,000 international universities are participating in the event.





The Kazakh team includes 76 athletes competing in 12 sports.