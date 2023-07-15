10.07.2023, 21:52 10646
Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina makes quarter-finals after Haddad Maia quits
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina made it to quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, after Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia took a medial timeout in the 18th minute to the game and left for locker room, Kazinform learned from Sport Shredingera Telegram channel.
The match was interrupted in the first set with the score 3:1 in favor of Elena Rybakina.
Later, Haddad Maia tried to continue the game, but then quit in tears.
In the quarterfinals, Rybakina may repeat last year's Wimbledon finals. She will play vs the winner of the match between Ons Jabeur from Tunisia and Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic.
13.07.2023, 12:09 3561
Astana and Dinamo Tbilisi UEFA Champions League qualifying match ends in a draw
The match between FC Astana and FC Dinamo Tbilisi in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League at the Astana Arena ended in a draw, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakh squad confidently dominated the game from the first minutes of the match. The confidence paid off. Abat Aimbetov put the hosts on the scoreboard netting the ball in the 11th minute of the match.
Midfielder Gabriel Sigua tied the score for FC Dinamo Tbilisi scoring his goal in the 57th minute of the game.
Both teams tried to snatch the initiative and score another goal until the referee ended the second half.
The second leg match will take place in Tbilisi on July 19.
09.07.2023, 11:31 10556
Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to 4th round of 2023 Wimbledon Championships
World no.3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Reigning champion Rybakina stunned British wildcard Katie Boulter, ranked 89th in the world, 6-1, 6-1 in the third round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament.
The match between the two tennis players lasted for 56 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired seven aces, and saved four break points out of six.
06.07.2023, 10:14 15631
Skatov of Kazakhstan advances at ATP Challenger 75 event in Germany
Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov advanced at the ATP Challenger 75 event in Karlsruhe, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov defeated Ukraine's Vitaliy Sachko 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (9-7) in the second-round match of the ATP Challenger 75 Karlsruhe. The match lasted for three hours and 39 minutes.
During the match, the Kazahstani hit two aces, made four double faults, as well as won five points and three games in a row.
Skatov, 22, is presently the second top tennis player of Kazakhstan.
01.07.2023, 16:03 27746
Kazakhstani boxers learn their spots in latest WBA rankings
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has issued renewed rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Ivan Dychko climbed to 10th spot in the updated WBA super heavyweight ranking, after claiming the WBA Fedecaribe regional belt by knocking out Argentine Ariel Bracamonte. Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan lost two spots to now rank 14th.
Cruiserweight Serik Mussadilov of Kazakhstan remained 15th according to the latest WBA ranking.
In the super middleweight division, Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet was down to 9th spot.
Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan retained his 10th spot in the new WBA super featherweight ranking.
Kazakhstani Yevgeny Pavlov climbed to the 5th spot in the super bantamweight ranking by the WBA.
27.06.2023, 22:21 36656
Kazakh-Chinese duo advances in Eastbourne
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Chinese Yifan Xu strolled into the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain after defeating a Japanese duo, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).
In the opening-round match the Kazakh-Chinese tandem eliminated Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets 7-5, 7-5.
In the quarterfinal Danilina and Yifan Xu will face the winners of American Desirae Krawczyk and Dutch Demi Schuurs vs Mexican Giuliana Olmos and American Asia Muhammad encounter.
Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva paired with Russian Kamilla Rakhimova crashed out of the women’s doubles event after suffering defeat from American tandem Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.
26.06.2023, 20:11 38856
Rybakina withdraws from tennis event ahead of her Wimbledon title defense
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, ranked third in the world, has withdrawn from the WTA 500 tennis tournament in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic is to replace the Kazakhstan in the first-round match against Wang Xinyu of China. The 2023 Eastbourne International is set to run through July 1.
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is to defend her Wimbledon title.
24.06.2023, 06:17 45886
Bublik of Kazakhstan into Halle Open semifinal
Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik for the first time advanced to the semifinal of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik advanced to the semis of the Halle Open with a 7-5, 2-0 lead as his opponent Jannik Sinner of Italy pulled out from the match due to an injury.
During the match, Bublik fired six aces, made one double fault, and saved three break points out of three.
The Kazakhstani will next play the winner of German Alexander Zverev vs. Chilean Nicolás Jarry encounter.
20.06.2023, 10:19 53686
Kazakhstan sensationally defeats Northern Ireland in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier
Kazakhstan created a sensation in the world of football in Belfast by defeating hosts Northern Ireland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier for the first time in history, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
Although Northern Ireland kept pressing and creating moves to score goals as well as dominating the game calmly in the first half of the match, Team Kazakhstan surprised the Irish footballers with a last minute goal.
Abat Aimbetov of the Kazakh squad scored the winning goal of the match in the 88th minute.
Kazakhstan will take on Finland in the next match in the Group H on September 7.
