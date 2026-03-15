XDS Astana rider wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice

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XDS Astana’s Harold Tejada won the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice multi-stage race, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The sixth stage covered 179.3 kilometers between the French cities of Barbentane and Apt, with a total elevation gain of around 2,100 meters. The first 100 kilometers were mostly flat, while the final part of the stage featured four short climbs.





Colombian rider Harold Tejada, 28, won the stage. France’s Dorian Godon of INEOS Grenadiers finished second, while Britain’s Lewis Askey of Groupama-FDJ placed third.





Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma | Lease a Bike continues to lead the overall classification.