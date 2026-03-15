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XDS Astana rider wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice
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Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships
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Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at 2026 Paralympic Games
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Kazakhstan’s gymnast Milad Karimi becomes two-time medalist at FIG World Cup in Baku
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Kazakhstan wins 4 gold medals at Strandja Cup 2026
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Tokayev hails Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory as monumental achievement in national sport history
First of all, I would like to congratulate and sincerely thank Mikhail, as well as express my gratitude to his father, his coach, and everyone who has gathered today at the Akorda. Mikhail’s global recognition is the result of your diligent work and determination! Under your guidance, he became an outstanding athlete and was able to fully unleash his potential. Today, the entire country is proud of Mikhail, and for young people he has become a true role model. To become an Olympic champion means to accept the challenge and be prepared to run the toughest distance. Only those who work tirelessly and demonstrate iron discipline achieve great heights, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup
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Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics
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Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Winter Olympics for February 21
- At 2:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time, the freestyle skiing aerials team event will take place, featuring both qualification and final rounds. Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan are set to compete.
- At 3:00 p.m., Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov will line up for the men’s 50 km cross-country skiing mass start.
- At 7:50 p.m., the final Olympic speed skating event will get underway - the women’s mass start - with Elizaveta Golubeva representing Kazakhstan.
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