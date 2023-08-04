Yevseyev Wins President’s Cup, Lifts Maiden Challenger Trophy

Images | ktf.kz

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan capped his dream run on home soil by winning his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title. The 30-year-old defeated Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s singles final of the President’s Cup held at The National Tennis Center - Beeline Arena in Astana.





Yevseyev battled his way into the championship match through the bottom half of the draw with wins over Ajeet Rai from New Zealand, Orel Kimhi of Israel, Russian qualifier Alexander Zgirovsky and No. 6 seed Yanki Erel from Turkey.





The No. 3 seed of the $40,000 hard-court event broke Sultanov’s serve six times to seal victory in one two hours and 25 minutes.





To win my first ATP Challenger at home is incredible. It was nice to feel such support from the fans here. I enjoyed playing on Center Court. It was a wonderful experience," said Yevseyev.





Never stop dreaming, even at the age of 30 you can play at the highest level and win tournaments. I thank the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan for a wonderful tournament, it is always a pleasure for me to play my home tournaments. I also want to say thank you to my whole team."





The Almaty native, a winner of eight ITF Pro Circuit singles titles, earns $5,500 in prize money as well as 50 ATP Ranking points.