Two decades ago, hijackers commandeered several airplanes and flew them toward high-profile targets to spread terror across the US. These attacks resulted in thousands of deaths with the collapse of the World Trade Center. It also resulted in a disastrous attack on the Pentagon, near Washington, DC. RT America’s Trinity Chavez reports from Ground Zero in New York City about how the terrorist attacks of Sept 11, 2001 affected civilians and first responders alike, including the trauma and lingering health problems plaguing survivors.

Then singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, who penned “God Bless the USA,” reflects on the attacks and how the country responded. He contrasts anxieties in the aftermath of 9/11 to those surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic, pointing out that in the aftermath of 9/11, Americans could comfort one another by physical embrace whereas social distancing precludes this form of comfort. He also talks about his continuing work on behalf of veterans and his forthcoming publication of the “God Bless the USA Bible.”

Then former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who was present at the latter attack, recalls his experience of the day and weighs in on Washington’s reaction. He says that Washington had a degree of intelligence “chatter” but lacked correct analysis.

Plus, RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports from near the Pentagon on Americans’ lost sense of security. She also discusses the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the two intervening decades.