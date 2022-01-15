ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022
relevant news
KAZAKHSTAN: LARGEST TERRORIST ATTACKS EVER
Total Solar Eclipse 2021
Images | photos.rg.ru
Bizarre new records to mark 18th Guinness World Records Day
"If you want to be a Guinness World Records title holder, just go for it," says Ashley Watson, who is the new world record holder for the farthest backflip between two horizontal bars.
The British gymnast was speaking after setting the new record-breaking distance at 6 meters, euronews reports.
"Find whatever you are really good at, see what the record is, train as hard as you can and do it. Honestly, you won't regret it," he added.
Watson is just one of a collection of new world record holders from around the globe that will be featuring in the latest edition of the Guiness Book of Records.
The record-breaking attempts from new hopefuls all took place ahead of the eighteenth annual GWR Day.
"Guiness World Records day is a global celebration of record breaking," explains Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief of the Guinness World Records.
"It's a chance for anyone who wants to tick off getting their name in the famous Guinness World Records Books. It's a chance for them to have a go and maybe succeed and become officially amazing."
Laura Biondo from the U.S. set two new records.
The first for the most double 'around the world' ball control tricks in one minute (24), and the second for the most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds (female) (62).
The professional freestyle footballer said she hoped to inspire "new generations" with her achievements.
"The most important thing is to inspire girls to follow their dreams and to know that if you set yourself a goal, you can definitely achieve it if you put hard work into it," said Biondo.
6.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Chiba Prefecture
Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying first space filmmaking crew docks with ISS
Have we learned the lessons of 9/11?
Two decades ago, hijackers commandeered several airplanes and flew them toward high-profile targets to spread terror across the US. These attacks resulted in thousands of deaths with the collapse of the World Trade Center. It also resulted in a disastrous attack on the Pentagon, near Washington, DC. RT America’s Trinity Chavez reports from Ground Zero in New York City about how the terrorist attacks of Sept 11, 2001 affected civilians and first responders alike, including the trauma and lingering health problems plaguing survivors.
Then singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, who penned “God Bless the USA,” reflects on the attacks and how the country responded. He contrasts anxieties in the aftermath of 9/11 to those surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic, pointing out that in the aftermath of 9/11, Americans could comfort one another by physical embrace whereas social distancing precludes this form of comfort. He also talks about his continuing work on behalf of veterans and his forthcoming publication of the “God Bless the USA Bible.”
Then former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who was present at the latter attack, recalls his experience of the day and weighs in on Washington’s reaction. He says that Washington had a degree of intelligence “chatter” but lacked correct analysis.
Plus, RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports from near the Pentagon on Americans’ lost sense of security. She also discusses the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the two intervening decades.
California Fires And Ida Floods Show A Climate In Crisis
Angelina Jolie Shows Us the Art of Beekeeping | Vogue
Watch as Angelina Jolie teams up with Guerlain, OFA, and UNESCO to help save the buzzy pollinators.
Most read
13.01.2022, 12:30ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 10.01.2022, 20:165851KAZAKHSTAN: LARGEST TERRORIST ATTACKS EVER 12.01.2022, 22:403966ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022 18.12.2021, 14:33203166Kazakhstan adds almost 500 new COVID-19 cases in 24h 20.12.2021, 18:35194941Kazakhstan appoints Acting Health Minister 20.12.2021, 20:54194161Kazakhstan adopted constitutional law aimed at improving professionalism of judges 21.12.2021, 12:10168721Tokayev: Over 30 years of existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization 20.12.2021, 18:00161546Kazakh President signs law to improve civil procedural law