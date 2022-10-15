Car exploded in Mangistau region
Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan
Underwater forest in Kaindy Lake in Almaty region
Kaindy Lake is a 400 meter long lake in Kazakhstan’s portion of the Tian Shan Mountains located 129 km from the city of Almaty. The lake was created after an earthquake in 1911 that triggered a large landslide blocking the gorge and forming a natural dam. Subsequently, rainwater filled the valley and created the lake.
The lake is famous for its scenic beauty particularly the submerged forest and the imposing trunks of spruce trees that rises out of the lake water. Above water, the sunken trees appear as large masts from lost ghost ships, or perhaps the spears of a mysterious army hiding and waiting for the right time to emerge.
The water is so cold (even in summer the temperature does not exceed 6 degrees) that the great pines still remain on the trees, even 100 years later. Because of the clear mountain water, you can see deep into the depths of the lake. In winter, the surface of the lake freezes over and during this time, Lake Kaindy becomes a great spot for trout fishing and ice diving.
Source: Amusing Planet
Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80
FEI World Cup Eurasian League 2022, Almaty
Children's Choir Koktem, Almaty
Moonbows
Borovoe, Kazakhstan
Ret. US Colonel McGregor noted the main feature of the Russian military
Ret. Col, Douglas Macgregor, former senior adviser to the US defence secretary noted the main feature of the Russian military.
He also expressed a position that is not quite typical for americans about the Crimea, saying that the peninsula has never been Ukrainian.
Macgregor believes that the American public will have to take a fresh look at Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
