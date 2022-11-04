Система Orphus

Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan

03.11.2022, 09:51 891
Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan
Caring residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan, which could not fly south with its flock.
 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India

01.11.2022, 23:52 1861
Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


NASA's Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation

21.10.2022, 11:39 7821
NASA's Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
Images | nasa.gov
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter

17.10.2022, 15:13 10351
Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter

Images | кадр из видео

A witness to the incident filmed a scene that can be described as follows: an angry mother takes her daughter- a gymnast from a sports school, while the child in hysterics promises the mother to 'work' and asks for mercy. 

A rumble can be heard at the end of the video. According to many Internet users and the reaction of an eyewitness, it is easy to conclude that the mother hit her daughter with her head on a nearby car.



Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens

16.10.2022, 13:12 11216
Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens

Images | 1news.az

Car exploded in Mangistau region

14.10.2022, 22:32 12281
Car exploded in Mangistau region

Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan

19.09.2022, 17:39 25436
Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan

Images | iz.ru




Underwater forest in Kaindy Lake in Almaty region

22.08.2022, 15:15 38536
Underwater forest in Kaindy Lake in Almaty region

Kaindy Lake is a 400 meter long lake in Kazakhstan’s portion of the Tian Shan Mountains located 129 km from the city of Almaty. The lake was created after an earthquake in 1911 that triggered a large landslide blocking the gorge and forming a natural dam. Subsequently, rainwater filled the valley and created the lake.

The lake is famous for its scenic beauty particularly the submerged forest and the imposing trunks of spruce trees that rises out of the lake water. Above water, the sunken trees appear as large masts from lost ghost ships, or perhaps the spears of a mysterious army hiding and waiting for the right time to emerge.

The water is so cold (even in summer the temperature does not exceed 6 degrees) that the great pines still remain on the trees, even 100 years later. Because of the clear mountain water, you can see deep into the depths of the lake. In winter, the surface of the lake freezes over and during this time, Lake Kaindy becomes a great spot for trout fishing and ice diving.

Source: Amusing Planet

Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80

10.06.2022, 16:47 97841
Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80

Most read