This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan
relevant news
Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
NASA's Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter
Images | кадр из видео
A witness to the incident filmed a scene that can be described as follows: an angry mother takes her daughter- a gymnast from a sports school, while the child in hysterics promises the mother to 'work' and asks for mercy.
A rumble can be heard at the end of the video. According to many Internet users and the reaction of an eyewitness, it is easy to conclude that the mother hit her daughter with her head on a nearby car.
Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens
Images | 1news.az
Car exploded in Mangistau region
Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan
Images | iz.ru
Underwater forest in Kaindy Lake in Almaty region
Kaindy Lake is a 400 meter long lake in Kazakhstan’s portion of the Tian Shan Mountains located 129 km from the city of Almaty. The lake was created after an earthquake in 1911 that triggered a large landslide blocking the gorge and forming a natural dam. Subsequently, rainwater filled the valley and created the lake.
The lake is famous for its scenic beauty particularly the submerged forest and the imposing trunks of spruce trees that rises out of the lake water. Above water, the sunken trees appear as large masts from lost ghost ships, or perhaps the spears of a mysterious army hiding and waiting for the right time to emerge.
The water is so cold (even in summer the temperature does not exceed 6 degrees) that the great pines still remain on the trees, even 100 years later. Because of the clear mountain water, you can see deep into the depths of the lake. In winter, the surface of the lake freezes over and during this time, Lake Kaindy becomes a great spot for trout fishing and ice diving.
Source: Amusing Planet
Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80
Most read
28.10.2022, 17:45Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack 28.10.2022, 15:3836481CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere 28.10.2022, 15:0333711CIS executive committee studies opportunities for rapprochement with other countries 28.10.2022, 14:3633651Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov 28.10.2022, 13:2033411Bishkek to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Governments 28.10.2022, 17:4544686Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack 22.10.2022, 15:4041306Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations 22.10.2022, 14:2041261Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad 22.10.2022, 20:3841081Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day 22.10.2022, 19:4841061Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk