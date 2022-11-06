Система Orphus

China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit

05.11.2022, 14:00 686
China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit
Images | globaltimes.cn
Mengtian lab module conducted successful transposition in orbit at 9:32 am on Thursday, marking the completion of the China Space Station’s T-shape basic structure assembly. The Global Times learned from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday that the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts will enter Mengtian on Thursday afternoon.
 
During the transposition maneuver, the Mengtian lab module first completed its state configuration and separated from the space station's core module, the Tianhe. Later, the Wentian conducted its transposition and then docked with the side port of the space station's node cabin. The Mengtian transposition took about one hour, according to the CMSA.

 
With the successful transposition operation of the Mengtian lab module, China Space Station has completed the assembly of its T-shape basic structure in orbit, marking a key step forward toward the completion of the space station, the CMSA said.
 
Next, tests and assessment work will be carried out on the basic functions of the China Space Station according to plan, said the CMSA.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


