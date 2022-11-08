This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Thermal spring Gorelnik available after reconstruction
relevant news
Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
NASA's Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter
Images | кадр из видео
A witness to the incident filmed a scene that can be described as follows: an angry mother takes her daughter- a gymnast from a sports school, while the child in hysterics promises the mother to 'work' and asks for mercy.
A rumble can be heard at the end of the video. According to many Internet users and the reaction of an eyewitness, it is easy to conclude that the mother hit her daughter with her head on a nearby car.
Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens
Images | 1news.az
Most read
07.11.2022, 11:57Thermal spring Gorelnik available after reconstruction 07.11.2022, 16:143991Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building 07.11.2022, 16:213916Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos 07.11.2022, 18:163396Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE 07.11.2022, 14:02741Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation 02.11.2022, 20:3954041Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn 03.11.2022, 11:3642766Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court" 03.11.2022, 20:3642596Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet 04.11.2022, 12:1135751New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan 04.11.2022, 12:3835641Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop 02.11.2022, 20:3954041Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn 28.10.2022, 17:4545971Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack 18.10.2022, 15:3943576Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman 03.11.2022, 11:3642766Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court" 03.11.2022, 20:3642596Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet