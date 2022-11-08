Система Orphus

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

07.11.2022, 16:14 3981
Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.

Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.

Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the city-state’s Dubai Media Office.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos

07.11.2022, 16:21 3906
Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos
According to him, this flock might be the last in the area this year.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Thermal spring Gorelnik available after reconstruction

07.11.2022, 11:57 4176
Thermal spring Gorelnik available after reconstruction
Images | Almaty.tv
Thermal spring Gorelnik, beloved by the townspeople, located on the road from Medeu to Shymbulak, available after reconstruction.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit

05.11.2022, 14:00 8241
China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit
Images | globaltimes.cn
Mengtian lab module conducted successful transposition in orbit at 9:32 am on Thursday, marking the completion of the China Space Station’s T-shape basic structure assembly. The Global Times learned from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday that the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts will enter Mengtian on Thursday afternoon.
 
During the transposition maneuver, the Mengtian lab module first completed its state configuration and separated from the space station's core module, the Tianhe. Later, the Wentian conducted its transposition and then docked with the side port of the space station's node cabin. The Mengtian transposition took about one hour, according to the CMSA.

 
With the successful transposition operation of the Mengtian lab module, China Space Station has completed the assembly of its T-shape basic structure in orbit, marking a key step forward toward the completion of the space station, the CMSA said.
 
Next, tests and assessment work will be carried out on the basic functions of the China Space Station according to plan, said the CMSA.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan

03.11.2022, 09:51 9636
Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan
Caring residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan, which could not fly south with its flock.
 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India

01.11.2022, 23:52 10566
Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


NASA's Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation

21.10.2022, 11:39 16566
NASA's Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
Images | nasa.gov
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter

17.10.2022, 15:13 19096
Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter

Images | кадр из видео

A witness to the incident filmed a scene that can be described as follows: an angry mother takes her daughter- a gymnast from a sports school, while the child in hysterics promises the mother to 'work' and asks for mercy. 

A rumble can be heard at the end of the video. According to many Internet users and the reaction of an eyewitness, it is easy to conclude that the mother hit her daughter with her head on a nearby car.



Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens

16.10.2022, 13:12 18881
Turkey coal mine explosion kills 25, traps dozens

Images | 1news.az

Most read