One killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Almaty
Kazakh Social Media Discusses Mother's Cruel Behavior Toward Her Daughter
Images | кадр из видео
A witness to the incident filmed a scene that can be described as follows: an angry mother takes her daughter- a gymnast from a sports school, while the child in hysterics promises the mother to 'work' and asks for mercy.
A rumble can be heard at the end of the video. According to many Internet users and the reaction of an eyewitness, it is easy to conclude that the mother hit her daughter with her head on a nearby car.
