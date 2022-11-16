This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Explosion in the heart of Turkey’s Istanbul
relevant news
Almaty flea market fire
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Thermal spring Gorelnik available after reconstruction
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Residents of Kokshetau rescued a fragile whooper swan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
10.11.2022, 18:02Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries 11.11.2022, 17:5028321Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system 09.11.2022, 11:4925251Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan 11.11.2022, 16:1223586Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand 10.11.2022, 10:3622691Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets 21.10.2022, 13:59722416 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan 22.10.2022, 15:1969971Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union 22.10.2022, 18:4269871Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington 19.10.2022, 14:2468806What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan? 19.10.2022, 13:2058241Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan