This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Working Trip Of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev To Almaty
relevant news
Garden In Shape of ALA Code Appeared In Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Explosion in the heart of Turkey’s Istanbul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty flea market fire
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Aktau Blogger Spots Pink Flamingos
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Thermal spring Gorelnik available after reconstruction
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
11.11.2022, 17:50Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system 11.11.2022, 16:1224191Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand 11.11.2022, 14:4621331Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023 11.11.2022, 14:2721286President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council 11.11.2022, 13:3921271Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization 21.10.2022, 13:59754516 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan 22.10.2022, 15:1973786Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union 22.10.2022, 18:4273686Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington 19.10.2022, 14:2470651What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan? 19.10.2022, 13:2058816Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan