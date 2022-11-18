Images | кадр из видео





A tree garden appeared in Almaty in the form of the international code of the city of Almaty - ALA.





2500 trees-saplings two meters high of coniferous juniper were planted on over 3.36 hectares in the Alatau region.





The garden was planted so that the letters were visible to the passengers of the planes when the aircraft came in for landing.





The organizers believe that the unique garden claims the Guinness World Record for the largest tree word.





The author is a public figure, producer Daut Shaikhislamov





On November 18, public figures will plant the rest of the trees.







