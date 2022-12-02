Система Orphus

Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris

30.11.2022, 15:26 1156
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation

30.11.2022, 15:32 1096
Images | кадр из видео
 

White-Throated Toucan in Almaty Zoo

30.11.2022, 15:23 1221
Images | кадр из видео
 

Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions

20.11.2022, 15:02 6896
Garden In Shape of ALA Code Appeared In Almaty

17.11.2022, 17:23 8501
Images | кадр из видео

A tree garden appeared in Almaty in the form of the international code of the city of Almaty - ALA.

2500 trees-saplings two meters high of coniferous juniper were planted on over 3.36 hectares in the Alatau region.

The garden was planted so that the letters were visible to the passengers of the planes when the aircraft came in for landing.

The organizers believe that the unique garden claims the Guinness World Record for the largest tree word.

The author is a public figure, producer Daut Shaikhislamov.

On November 18, public figures will plant the rest of the trees.


 

Working Trip Of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev To Almaty

17.11.2022, 17:20 8571
Images | t.me/bort_01
 

Explosion in the heart of Turkey’s Istanbul

13.11.2022, 18:02 9861
Images | video frame
At least 6 dead as explosion rocks popular pedestrian street in Istanbul.

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the blast victims or not.The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.

 

Almaty flea market fire

11.11.2022, 20:34 11141
Images | TJD

 

One killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Almaty

09.11.2022, 10:54 13561
Images | telegram/ALMATY_KRIS_P

 

