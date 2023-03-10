09.03.2023, 15:25 2346

President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region

Images | Akorda
 

09.03.2023, 15:51 2266

Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region

Images | MES RK
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.

 

08.03.2023, 11:01 4876

President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8

Images | Akorda
 

03.03.2023, 17:12 13051

First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty

First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
 

03.03.2023, 14:27 12951

More than 70 cars became hostages of bad weather in Abai region

Images | MES RK
 

19.02.2023, 09:22 21046

Life hacks from rescuers: how to survive in the winter forest

Images | MES RK
Rescuers of the Department of Emergency Situations of the East Kazakhstan region conducted exercises to familiarize themselves with the rules of survival in winter conditions, when an avalanche spontaneously descended.

Life hack from lifeguards 1: If you go on a ski trip, then keep in mind that the ointment for lubricating skis is perfect for lighting a fire, because they contain paraffin.

Life Hack 2: On the route, you need to notice a potential source for kindling. Hunting matches, a fire or a turbo lighter are ideal.

 

10.02.2023, 10:42 29851

EXPO balloon painted in the color of the Turkish flag in Astana

Images | Frame from video
 

07.02.2023, 22:38 32131

Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 5,000 People

Images | twitter/@SooyasSystem




 

04.02.2023, 21:35 36011

Tokayev's visit to Zhambyl region

Images | Akorda
 

