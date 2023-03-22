21.03.2023, 12:47 1561

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday  

Images | Aqorda
 

22.03.2023, 00:21 821

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

19.03.2023, 19:37 2376

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

17.03.2023, 02:45 5991

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence

Images | Akorda


 

13.03.2023, 13:00 9486

Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region

Images | MES RK
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.

 

09.03.2023, 15:51 19336

Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region

Images | MES RK
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.

 

09.03.2023, 15:25 19416

President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region

Images | Akorda
 

08.03.2023, 11:01 21936

President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8

Images | Akorda
 

03.03.2023, 17:12 30101

First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty

First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
 

