21.03.2023, 12:47 1561
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.03.2023, 00:21 821
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi
Tell a friend
19.03.2023, 19:37 2376
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
17.03.2023, 02:45 5991
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.03.2023, 13:00 9486
Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.03.2023, 15:51 19336
Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.03.2023, 15:25 19416
President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.03.2023, 11:01 21936
President of Kazakhstan congratulates women on March 8
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2023, 17:12 30101
First snowdrops bloomed in Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
21.03.2023, 12:45Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 21.03.2023, 12:471521Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 21.03.2023, 21:001046Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 19.03.2023, 12:5144246Voter turnout for elections reaches 30.65%, Kazakh CEC 15.03.2023, 18:2634636Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection 15.03.2023, 13:2234601Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting 16.03.2023, 11:3832406Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe 16.03.2023, 07:0932366Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Ankara 20.02.2023, 18:2599056Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry 21.02.2023, 13:27979161,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships 20.02.2023, 09:1786726Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan 23.02.2023, 14:4883181Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028 27.02.2023, 10:2875461Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022