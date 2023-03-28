27.03.2023, 12:17 1581

Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark

Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz

 

27.03.2023, 12:20 1476

KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin

KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
 

22.03.2023, 00:21 10711

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday

Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi

21.03.2023, 12:47 11436

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday  

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
 

19.03.2023, 19:37 12266

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan

17.03.2023, 02:45 15881

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda


 

13.03.2023, 13:00 19376

Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region

Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region
Images | MES RK
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.

 

09.03.2023, 15:51 29226

Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region

Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region
Images | MES RK
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.

 

09.03.2023, 15:25 29276

President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region

President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region
Images | Akorda
 

