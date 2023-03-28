27.03.2023, 12:17 1581
Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz
27.03.2023, 12:20 1476
KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
22.03.2023, 00:21 10711
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi
21.03.2023, 12:47 11436
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
19.03.2023, 19:37 12266
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
17.03.2023, 02:45 15881
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda
13.03.2023, 13:00 19376
Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region
Images | MES RK
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.
09.03.2023, 15:51 29226
Hurricane-Force Wind In Pavlodar Region
Images | MES RK
The wind ripped the roofs off 10 buildings, 3,000 homes were left without electricity in the Pavlodar region.
09.03.2023, 15:25 29276
President of Kazakhstan pays working visit to West Kazakhstan region
Images | Akorda
