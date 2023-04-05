03.04.2023, 08:36 3576
Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"
Images | telegram/babushkin30
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.
The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.
31.03.2023, 11:12 7176
Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract
Images | Frame from video
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.
Baby camel with big camel caught on video.
27.03.2023, 12:20 13166
KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
27.03.2023, 12:17 13271
Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz
22.03.2023, 00:21 22401
Nomad Stunts Horse Rider Show celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | telegram / aqorda_resmi
21.03.2023, 12:47 23126
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | Aqorda
19.03.2023, 19:37 23956
Elections of the Majilis and maslikhats deputies held in Kazakhstan
17.03.2023, 02:45 27571
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tokayev at the Kulieh residence
Images | Akorda
13.03.2023, 13:00 30126
Rivers explode in East Kazakhstan region
Images | MES RK
More precisely, they produce ice explosions on water bodies to prevent congestion, which is fraught with flooding of settlements.
