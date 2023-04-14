13.04.2023, 19:01 516
World-class guest in Akorda
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.
She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.
Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".
On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.
