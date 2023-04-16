15.04.2023, 11:23 1186
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region
Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.
According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.
16.04.2023, 11:32 196
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
15.04.2023, 18:28 1371
Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day
Images | rtrk.kz
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”
13.04.2023, 19:01 2881
World-class guest in Akorda
Images | Akorda
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.
She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.
Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".
On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.
09.04.2023, 17:41 7761
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
03.04.2023, 08:36 17281
Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"
Images | telegram/babushkin30
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.
The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.
31.03.2023, 11:12 20881
Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract
Images | Frame from video
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.
Baby camel with big camel caught on video.
27.03.2023, 12:20 26871
KNB officers seized over 100 kilograms of heroin
Images | KNB RK
27.03.2023, 12:17 26976
Kazakhstan national football team sensationally defeated Denmark
Images | Sports.kz
