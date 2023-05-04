01.05.2023, 21:03 2971
Almaty celebrates People’s Unity Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
27.04.2023, 19:00 9211
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
Images | Akorda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
21.04.2023, 21:34 15856
State Security Service, Еxclusive Video
Images | Akorda
Today is SSS Day.
The State Security Service ensures the security of the President and reports directly to him.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 07:39 15731
Kazakhstan saved its Saiga antelope from near extinction
Images | Depositphotos
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2023, 11:32 21841
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2023, 18:28 22951
Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day
Images | rtrk.kz
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2023, 11:23 22831
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region
Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.
According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
13.04.2023, 19:01 24526
World-class guest in Akorda
Images | Akorda
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.
She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.
Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".
On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2023, 17:41 29001
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
