09.05.2023, 08:00 2731

Fashion Week in Almaty

Images | @omirbek.alibekovich


 

01.05.2023, 21:03 9411

Almaty celebrates People’s Unity Day

Images | Akimat of Almaty
 

27.04.2023, 19:00 15651

XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly

Images | Akorda
 

21.04.2023, 21:34 22296

State Security Service, Еxclusive Video

Images | Akorda
Today is SSS Day.

The State Security Service ensures the security of the President and reports directly to him.

 

19.04.2023, 07:39 22171

Kazakhstan saved its Saiga antelope from near extinction

Images | Depositphotos
 

16.04.2023, 11:32 28281

Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana

15.04.2023, 18:28 29391

Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day

Images | rtrk.kz
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”

 

15.04.2023, 11:23 29271

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region

Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.

 

13.04.2023, 19:01 30901

World-class guest in Akorda

Images | Akorda
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.


She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.

Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".


On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.

Akorda

