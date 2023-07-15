05.07.2023, 18:21 13621
XVIII Exhibition of Chinese Goods in Kazakhstan opened in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.07.2023, 19:02 2751
RAW - China releases preliminary plan for manned lunar mission
Images | Кадр с видео
China has announced it plans to land Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, on the moon by 2030. The announcement was made at the 9th China (International) Commercial Aerospace Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Wednesday, CGTN reports.
12.07.2023, 20:51 4251
KPI Inc. announced the planned date for reaching the design capacity of the Gas Chemical Complex
Images | kpi.kz
Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. is a complex for the production of polypropylene in the west of Kazakhstan.
- The design capacity is about 500 thousand tons of granulated polypropylene per year.
- The construction of the complex provided jobs for 4,000 people, 600 have been working since commissioning.
- 43 Kazakh companies were involved in the project implementation process.
- KPI signed an agreement with the EDB for $150 million. Funds will be used for current operational purposes.
- With reaching the design capacity, the domestic demand of Kazakhstan will be fully satisfied.
- It is planned to reach the design capacity in August this year, after repair work.
06.07.2023, 23:41 11116
25th anniversary of Astana: how the holiday was celebrated in the capital
29.06.2023, 11:00 20006
Tokayev visited the Hazret Sultan Mosque on the Eid al-Adha holiday
23.06.2023, 17:54 31576
Astana firefighters rescued a fawn during a fire near Lake Taldykol
Employees of the capital's fire station No. 4 washed his eyes, fed him and handed him over to the forestry inspector.
20.06.2023, 17:48 35816
Kazakhstan sensationally defeats Northern Ireland in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier
Images | instagram.com/kff_team
The match was held in Belfast, at the stadium "Windsor Park". The game ended with a score of 1:0, Sports.kz reports.
In the 88th minute of the match Abat Aimbetov scored the goal.
Kazakhstan will take on Finland in the next match in the Group H on September 7.
19.06.2023, 20:25 36966
Burning deadwood smoke covered Astana
19.06.2023, 18:28 37151
Athlete covered 42 kilometers along the bottom of the Aral Sea
