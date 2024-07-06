05.07.2024, 18:55 731
Dromos of ancient mausoleum unearthed in Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region
Images | Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University
Tell a friend
A dromos of an ancient mausoleum was unearthed in the excavations in the Saraishyk reserve museum in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to scholars, the finding is unique, as no such object has been unearthed in previous excavations. The mausoleum dating back to the 15-16th centuries was made of burnt bricks. The dome of the mausoleum was destroyed, however its dromos survived.
Mausoleums built in the same fashion was discovered in Saraishyk previously, but were badly damaged. The unearthed mausoleum is unique as its dromos remained intact. It could be suggested that people with the high public status could be buried here, said archeologist Amangeldi Zainov.
The dromos with a door facing the southeast is 170 centimeter long and 60 centimeters high.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.06.2024, 19:40 7016
New international terminal of Almaty airport
Images | press service of Almaty airport
Tell a friend
On June 1 of this year, the new international airport terminal served the first flights. Since opening, according to Kose, more than 200,000 passengers have used the new terminal and 1,500 international flights have been operated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.06.2024, 16:59 18241
Pink flamingos flew to Sadyrbai village
Images | Frame from video
Tell a friend
Pink flamingos flew to Sadyrbai village, Korgalzhyn district, Akmola region. A unique video was posted by mobilographer Serikbay Zhanybekov on his Instagram page.
One of the rarest and Red Book birds - pink flamingos - flew to Korgalzhyno. Our region is one of the few where they arrive in the summer," the author of the video shared.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.06.2024, 17:39 27866
Hail, rain and strong wind: bad weather hit Astana
Tell a friend
Strong winds, thunder, lightning, hail and downpour swept through Astana on Friday. The streets of Astana are flooded, people are forced to walk through huge puddles, water is already entering cars. Residents of the capital share videos and photos on their social networks.
According to forecasters, bad weather in Astana will last until June 15.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.06.2024, 19:19 31286
China's Chang'e-6 ascender lifts off, enters moon's orbit
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
China's Chang'e-6 ascender separated from the lander and lifted off from the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the moon at 7:38 a.m. Beijing Time on June 4. It is carrying lunar samples gathered during the past two days. After about six minutes, it entered the targeted orbit and will begin several orbital maneuvers in the next step of the process.
The China National Space Administration on Tuesday released an image of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, as well as a series of images taken by its lander on the far side of the moon. A movable camera brought to the moon by the probe captured an image of the probe's lander and ascender.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.05.2024, 15:23 45451
80 horses got into trouble on Ural River
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
In connection with the rise in the water level in the Ural River, the horses of the peasant farm of the Kairshakta rural district were captured by the water.
Adult horses did not want to leave the foals in trouble and the entire herd was captured.
Rescuers drove the animals to a safe place, and small foals were transported by boats.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.05.2024, 10:24 52481
First manned Titanic expedition in 14 years reveals 'shocking' deterioration
Images | Frame from video
Tell a friend
For the first time in 14 years, a manned dive has visited the RMS Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.
The world's most famous sunken ship rests 12,500 feet down on the icy seafloor, some 370 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada. This month, a deep-sea exploration team of experts and scientists completed five dives to the shipwreck over eight days, using a human-occupied submersible. They found the British passenger liner, the largest ship of its time, deteriorating rapidly.
The Titanic, which was 882 feet long and weighed over 53,000 tons, sunk in 1912 after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. Of the 2,224 passengers and crew estimated to be on board at the time, more than 1,500 died. The underwater wreckage was discovered 73 years later.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.05.2024, 16:52 65076
Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.04.2024, 19:00 74976
'Golden treasure’ caught on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology has shared a stunning video of kulans and gazelles in Altyn-Emel National Park, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The "golden treasure" of Altyn-Emel National Park - kulans and gazelles. The video was shot in the territory of the park," the publication reads.
Altyn-Emel State National Park is located in Kazakhstan’s southeast, in the Ili River Valley, some 250 kilometers away from Almaty. Its area is about 307,000 square meters. The main office is located in the village of Basshi in the Basshi rural district of the Kerbulak region
According to the information provided on the park’s official website, Altyn-Emel is a home for 70 species of mammals, 14 of which are listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.
In 1953, eight kulans of the Turkmen subspecies (onager) were brought to the Barsakelmes island in the Aral Sea, where the animals successfully naturalized. In February 1982, due to the deterioration of the ecological situation on the island, 23 Turkmen kulans were relocated to the northern bank of Kapchagai water reservoir (Konayev, Zhetysu region). And in the spring, the first foals were born. Since then, the number of Altyn-Emel kulans has increased 100 times, having reached 3,607 (as per statistics of 2021).
As for gazelles, they mostly inhabit plains of Altyn-Emel. Their number changes depending on the year and season due to migration. Their exact number is unknown, as their census is carried out only in a wintering period.
Presently, the number of local population of gazelles has reached almost 5,000 (5,181 species as of February 2020).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.07.2024, 08:25Xi warns SCO members of real threat from Cold War mentality 05.07.2024, 09:297596Xi calls for building common home of solidarity, prosperity and fairness 05.07.2024, 11:075531Yellow level of terrorist threat lifted in four cities 05.07.2024, 10:3536362024 World AI Conference on global governance opens in Shanghai 05.07.2024, 15:442831EBRD to double its investment in Kazakhstan economy 01.07.2024, 20:0138996Four cities of Kazakhstan declare yellow level of terrorist threat ahead of SCO Summit 01.07.2024, 11:4317201Production of thermal insulation materials in Kazakhstan increased by 58.5% 01.07.2024, 19:4817146EAEU is creating conditions for the development of a common agricultural market 01.07.2024, 21:3616686Kazakhstan's inflation continues to decline 02.07.2024, 19:4714146Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Acting President of Iran 25.06.2024, 19:2889921Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 25.06.2024, 19:1986481Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting 25.06.2024, 18:15Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization86396Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization 20.06.2024, 17:2085001Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies 21.06.2024, 18:5484506MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held