07.11.2024, 23:19 6226
Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at the Élysée Palace
Images | Screenshot from video
On November 5, 2024, a state reception was given at the Elysee Palace on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the invited guests was People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.
The 30-year-old singer performed a composition from his repertoire in French "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" at the gala evening.
06.11.2024, 21:53 9141
Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump will win based on which cake she eats
Images | scmp.com
Thailand’s viral female baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has put her soothsaying skills to the test by predicting Donald Trump will prevail over Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election.
01.11.2024, 10:46 23471
Death toll from Spain's flash flood rises to at least 158
Images | x.com/Disaster News
The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, with the number likely to increase in the coming days, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
Moment when fire fighters rescue a person and their pet dog from drowning in flood waters in Valencia,Spain#Valencia #Spain #Danacyclone#INUNDACIÓN #Espana— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/U1MZAHlMly
Water entering the Housing colonies due to Dana cyclone Valencia Spain #Castellón#Danacyclone #Valencia #spain #INUNDACIÓN #Espanapic.twitter.com/vXRiQIPwud— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 31, 2024
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in #Valencia— TrendWire Alerts (@TrendwireAlerts) October 31, 2024
Pray for Valencia and Spain 🙏 🇪🇦 #Valencia #floodthestreets #Spain #Flood #floorball pic.twitter.com/yyf9Ks7GLv
26.10.2024, 11:42 31616
Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.
According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.
There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.
Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.
19.10.2024, 11:27 41526
Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan
These are the shots of the October supermoon that Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko managed to take last night.
I think I’ve found a place where I can reach the moon. This is Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana - the tallest building in Kazakhstan - 311 meters and 75 floors," the photographer wrote under the video.
18.10.2024, 21:40 39611
Blogger from Kazakhstan showed "Swan Lake" in Mangistau
Images | Depositphotos
Swans are not permanent residents of Mangistau, they fly here for the winter. In December and January, Lake Karakol turns into a real swan lake, one of the rare places in Kazakhstan where you can observe such a large number of these birds in winter," noted a videographer from Aktau Azamat Sarsenbaev.
16.09.2024, 12:49 53376
Typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai, strongest storm since 1949
Images | Depositphotos
The typhoon hit at about 7.30am (23:30 GMT) on Monday in the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai’s east, the China Meteorological Administration said.
With wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour) near its eye, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit the city since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, the state-run Global Times reported.
26.08.2024, 22:24 61311
Kazakh rescuers take part in CSTO exercises 'Rock'
Images | gov.kz
CSTO exercises 'Rock' will be held from September 1 to September 5 at the Rock City - Astana training ground in the Tamgaly Tas tract.
Immediately after that, on September 6, a training seminar will open among the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
19.08.2024, 17:05 66461
Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region
Images | MES KR
Mudflows occurred in the south and north of Issyk-Kul region on August 18 as a result of heavy rains, 24.kg reports.
Chon-Kyzyl-Suu river overflowed its banks at about 3.30 p.m. in Kyzyl-Suu village, Jeti-Oguz district and flooded a sheepfold. In addition, mudflows covered the road in Saruu village, and hindered passage of cars.
Mudflows also hit Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages and the territory of Issyk-Kul Aurora resort on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul at about 9.30 p.m. - hundreds of local residents’ yards were flooded.
More than 80 Emergencies Ministry rescuers, three motor pumps, three excavators, four loaders and one bulldozer have been sent to the scene. In total, more than 300 people are involved in eliminating the consequences of the mudflows in Issyk-Kul region.
