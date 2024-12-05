30.11.2024, 11:01 2261
Famous photographer shares the most beautiful views of the Mangistau mountains
instagram/danielkordan
Daniel Kordan has shared magical footage from his trip to western Kazakhstan.
04.12.2024, 11:13 2061
Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia
Depositphotos
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.
22.11.2024, 23:51 17911
Wounded swan rescued in Aktobe region
screenshot from video
The wounded swan was found by residents of the village of Abay, Khromtau district. The bird sat on the water for several days. Caring people turned to rescuers for help.
12.11.2024, 13:21 50021
Snow leopard caught on trap camera in E Kazakhstan
Depositphotos
The wildlife camera trap caught a glimpse of a rare wild cat in the Katon-Karagay National Park.
The rare predator was captured by a camera trap installed in the forest district of the park.
"This symbol of strength and freedom is a genuine source of pride for the park. Each such image serves to underscore the vital importance of safeguarding the distinctive natural assets of the Katon-Karagay National Park," the message reads.
07.11.2024, 23:19 62791
Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at the Élysée Palace
Screenshot from video
On November 5, 2024, a state reception was given at the Elysee Palace on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. One of the invited guests was People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Kudaibergen.
The 30-year-old singer performed a composition from his repertoire in French "SOS d'un terrien en détresse" at the gala evening.
06.11.2024, 21:53 65706
Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump will win based on which cake she eats
scmp.com
Thailand’s viral female baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, has put her soothsaying skills to the test by predicting Donald Trump will prevail over Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s US presidential election.
01.11.2024, 10:46 80036
Death toll from Spain's flash flood rises to at least 158
x.com/Disaster News
The death toll from rain-triggered flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 158, with the number likely to increase in the coming days, according to emergency rescue services in the country on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua reports.
Moment when fire fighters rescue a person and their pet dog from drowning in flood waters in Valencia,Spain#Valencia #Spain #Danacyclone#INUNDACIÓN #Espana— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/U1MZAHlMly
Water entering the Housing colonies due to Dana cyclone Valencia Spain #Castellón#Danacyclone #Valencia #spain #INUNDACIÓN #Espanapic.twitter.com/vXRiQIPwud— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 31, 2024
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in #Valencia— TrendWire Alerts (@TrendwireAlerts) October 31, 2024
Pray for Valencia and Spain 🙏 🇪🇦 #Valencia #floodthestreets #Spain #Flood #floorball pic.twitter.com/yyf9Ks7GLv
26.10.2024, 11:42 88181
Almaty residents saw drone show in honor of the Republic Day
Akimat of Almaty
The event was held in two locations - on Abay Square, in front of the Palace of the Republic and Astana Square.
According to the akimat, more than 100 thousand people visited the drone show.
There were more than 40 thousand people on Abay Square, more than 60 thousand on Astana Square.
Also, in honor of the Republic Day, the Kok-Tobe TV tower in Almaty shone with festive lighting.
19.10.2024, 11:27 98066
Biggest supermoon of 2024 over the tallest building in Kazakhstan
These are the shots of the October supermoon that Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko managed to take last night.
I think I’ve found a place where I can reach the moon. This is Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana - the tallest building in Kazakhstan - 311 meters and 75 floors," the photographer wrote under the video.
