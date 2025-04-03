01.04.2025, 20:23 2361
Flowering Peach Trees of Veria, Greece
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The plains in northern Greece have turned pink due to the flowering of peach trees in Greece, Veria.
Every spring, the plains around Veria in northern Greece are transformed when it's time for the peach trees to bloom. In the footage taken on Monday, a pink carpet is spread at the eastern foot of Vermio, one of the largest mountain ranges in the country.
In addition to peaches, apple trees, cherries and other fruit trees grow on an area of about 170,000 hectares. Flowering lasts about three weeks and usually ends by early April. Every year during this period, locals and tourists come to the plantation to enjoy the beauty of spring.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.03.2025, 19:31 11371
30-story building collapses in Thailand's Bangkok after strong tremor
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The Thai Emergency Response Center said on Friday that a 30-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, with people feared trapped inside after a strong tremor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.03.2025, 14:47 26151
Nauryz Almaty Vibe: Robots become stars of the celebration in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
The robots greet passers-by, creating a festive atmosphere, take photos with city residents and dance.
21.03.2025, 23:10 26911
How Almaty residents celebrated the Nauryz holiday
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Tell a friend
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
It is generally accepted that in the conditions of the Kazakh climate, spring fully comes into its own on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox. The beginning of the new year is marked by warm weather and the awakening of nature.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 19:27 33111
More than 3,000 pupils break world record by performing synchronized Qamajai dance in Astana
Images | Akimat of Astana
Tell a friend
Over 3,000 pupils have smashed the world record for the largest number of dancers performing the Kazakh folk dance Qamajai in sync at the QAZAQSTAN sports complex in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local authorities, the flash mob led by Astana’s education department and the Technical and Artistic Creativity Center is part of Nauryznama - 10-day Nauryz celebrations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2025, 06:50 36751
Kazakhstan shows off unique robot dog in Digital forum
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
The robot is equipped with voice control in the Kazakh language. It is capable of conducting inspections, collecting data and moving items, which makes it an indispensable assistant in various fields - from logistics to security, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2025, 10:49 40171
Beauty And Danger In One Shot: Graceful Lynx Caught In The Frame Near The Forestry In Pavlodar
Images | @ertisormany_2003
Tell a friend
Yertis Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan featured stunning visuals of a graceful lynx predator.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2025, 07:31 42351
American Airlines plane engine catches fire at Denver airport
Images | screenshot from video
Tell a friend
An American Airlines plane engine caught fire at Denver International Airport after the aircraft was diverted there Thursday evening, officials said, forcing passengers to deplane onto the aircraft’s wing as smoke enveloped the plane, CNN reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2025, 11:43 50686
Norway’s 1X is building a humanoid robot for the home
Images | Screenshot from video
Tell a friend
Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming.
1X says the bipedal robot is set to step outside the lab, with limited in-home testing, though the company is quick to add that the Gamma is a long way from commercial scaling and deployment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.04.2025, 09:55Innovations in public services: new digital solutions for business and citizens 02.04.2025, 10:574601Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan 02.04.2025, 08:511736Need to focus on optimising business processes 02.04.2025, 17:21501President Tokayev instructs to attract investors in geological exploration 02.04.2025, 21:41496Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886 27.03.2025, 12:1274281Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors 27.03.2025, 10:2369716Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply 28.03.2025, 09:0966871Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 27.03.2025, 15:5965996Olzhas Bektenov holds Republican meeting on energy development in Ekibastuz power plant territory 27.03.2025, 13:56Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region63191Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region 18.03.2025, 19:30130141Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119241Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117191President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116771President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115971New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named