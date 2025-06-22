20.06.2025, 10:44 6651

Baby lynxes in reserve of Pavlodar region

Images | depositphotos
In the state forest natural reserve 'Ertis ormany' in Pavlodar region, baby lynxes were captured.

During a routine observation in the reserve, baby lynxes were shoot right at the lair," Ertis ormany informed.


 

relevant news

20.06.2025, 19:29 5316

Hurricane in Pavlodar region: emergency regime to be declared in several cities and districts

Images | gov.kz
Following the hurricane, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the Pavlodar region, the press service of the regional akimat reports.

In connection with the consequences of the hurricane, which caused damage in a number of settlements in the region, local executive bodies are working to assess the damage caused. Commissions have been sent to the sites, and applications from affected citizens are being accepted. Following the meeting of the regional emergency commission, a state of emergency will be declared in three cities and a number of districts of the region. From June 20 to June 30, applications for the elimination of the consequences of the disaster will be accepted," the department reported.


 

18.06.2025, 16:04 9716

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, blasts 10 km ash plume

Images | screenshot from video
A powerful eruption rocked Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Tuesday, unleashing an ash plume that soared 10 kilometres skyward and triggering the highest possible alert, WAM reports.


Indonesian authorities have advised residents, visitors, and tourists to avoid all activities within a two-kilometer radius of the volcano's crater.

The drastic development underscores Indonesia's volatile geological position. The archipelago, home to 270 million people, boasts over 120 active volcanoes, a direct consequence of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a vast, horseshoe-shaped belt of seismic fault lines.
 

05.06.2025, 20:31 32651

Robots Move Historic Shikumen Buildings Back to Original Site in Shanghai

Images | Screenshot from video
Century-old buildings in Shanghai, temporarily relocated in-whole to accommodate underground construction, have been laid back on their original site in an impressive feat of engineering involving over 400 carrying robots stepping in sync.

 

03.06.2025, 13:47 35376

Mount Etna erupts, part of South-East crater collapses

Intense volcanic activity on Etna: this was reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), speaking of "a pyroclastic flow probably produced by a collapse of material on the northern flank of the South-East crater.

The hot material, from preliminary observations, does not seem to have passed the edge of the Valle del Leone.

At the same time, the explosive activity from the South-East crater has become a lava fountain.




 

26.05.2025, 12:28 52221

Spring paradise: Tourists flock to Korea’s Purple Island as lavender blooms blanket the land

Images | Depositphotos
More than 20 million lavender plants have transformed Sinan County's Purple Island into a breathtaking sea of purple, drawing thousands of visitors to the annual French Lavender Flower Festival.

Footage filmed on Saturday captures the stunning fields glowing at sunset, as crowds of tourists flock to take photos amid the blossoms.


I came all the way from Seoul because I heard there's a lavender festival. It's really beautiful here-the air is fresh, and although the weather wasn't great earlier today, it cleared up nicely," a tourist said.


Purple hues dominate the island, the bridge leading to Purple Island is painted in lavender tones, rooftops gleam with violet pigments, and vibrant flowers blanket the landscape, creating a magical, monochromatic spectacle.

This year’s festival runs for 10 days, from May 17 to 26, offering a limited-time opportunity for guests to witness the island in full bloom.

Back in 2024, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) named Purple Island the World’s Best Tourist Village as one of the 55 "Best Tourism Villages" globally.
 

26.05.2025, 10:37 52591

Ducklings and puppy were rescued by emergency responders

Images | Depositphotos
Rescuers got a message that on one of the streets in Ust-Kamenogorsk, four ducklings fell into a deep well and could not get out on their own.

Rescuers went down into the well and lifted fluffy waterfowl in a tin bucket up.

Also in Taraz, a puppy fell into an open well. His pitiful squeak was heard by passers-by. The rescuers who arrived quickly went down to the well and safely took out the puppy.

Thanks to the rescuers, the animals were successfully rescued and are safe.

 

16.05.2025, 15:15 59726

Another snow leopard caught on trap camera

Images | Depositphotos
A snow leopard, listed as endangered, has been captured on camera once again in the Arshaty forestry area of the Katon-Karagay State National Nature Park.

Forester Zhomart Amanbayev installed the device, which captured rare footage of a snow leopard (Panthera uncia), a species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book.


This is an important evidence that the measures we’ve taken to protect nature are working. Monitoring of wildlife is ongoing. Let’s work together to save the snow leopard!" said the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

 

02.05.2025, 11:11 73331

Snow leopard caught on tape at Kolsay Lakes National Park

Images | Screenshot from video
Camera traps have recorded footage of a snow leopard roaming the area of Burkitau at Katon-Karagay National Nature Park in east Kazakhstan, cites the Kazakh Forestry and Wildfire Committee reports.

 

