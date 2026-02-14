Tell a friend

On February 12, a major section of roadway collapsed in Shanghai at the intersection of Qixin and Lian roads. Videos circulating on social media show asphalt cracking and a sinkhole several stories deep forming, pulling construction structures down with it. Witnesses were seen fleeing the scene.





Construction work on a new metro line was underway at the site. A water leak had been reported at a nearby construction area the day before, and the territory was cordoned off in advance.





According to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation. Qixin and Lian roads remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.



