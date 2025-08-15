38 killed, 62 injured as cloudburst hits Indian-controlled Kashmir

Tell a friend

Mosquito-borne viral fever, chikungunya, continues to spread as the number of such cases in Singapore has doubled, Anadolu Agency reports.





With most cases reported in southern China’s Guangdong province, the viral cases have been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.





Singapore recorded 17 cases from the start of the year until Aug. 2, according to the daily Straits Times, citing the Communicable Diseases Agency.





This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.





Most of the cases have travel history to the "affected areas," it added without revealing names.





The chikungunya virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain, according to the CDC.





The virus is rarely fatal, but newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems face a greater risk.





According to Chinese state media, most chikungunya cases have been recorded in Foshan City of Guangdong province, where health authorities reported over 7,000 infections.





People buying fever and pain relief medications are required to register themselves, while authorities in other regions have implemented preemptive measures to contain the spread.





Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."





The CDC has already issued a level 2 travel health alert over the infections.