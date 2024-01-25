This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
39 killed, 9 injured in east China building fire
Bullet trains restart in east Japan 20 hours after power outage
A reason for the power outage remains unknown, and we don't know if the incident could have been prevented if the electric wire had been replaced with a new one," a company official said.
Heavy rains, floods claim 20 lives in Bolivia
47 buried in southwest China's landslide
Economic Watch: China expected to become world's top auto exporter
Biggest faction in Japan's ruling party decides to disband
We have decided to dissolve the faction to our great dismay," Shionoya said at a press conference after an emergency meeting of the group, adding that most of its members agreed on the decision.
China, U.S. should bear responsibility for history, people, world: Chinese ambassador
Heavy snowfall, freezing rain wreak havoc across Europe
China Focus: China launches new cargo craft to send space station supplies
