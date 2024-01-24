22.01.2024, 14:34 4971
47 buried in southwest China's landslide
A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan Province early Monday, Xinhua reports.
More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were combing the debris to search for the missing, after the disaster happened in the Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong at 5:51 a.m. on Monday.
The buried villagers were from 18 households, according to the headquarters for the disaster relief.
More than 200 residents were evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief.
Local weather forecast said there will be light snow in the town on Tuesday, with the lowest temperature expected to reach minus three degrees Celsius.
19.01.2024, 20:07
Economic Watch: China expected to become world's top auto exporter
China exported a total of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023, expected to become the world's largest auto exporter, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Friday., Xinhua reports.
The exports of automobiles have reached a new level, and China-made new energy vehicles have provided diverse choices for global consumers, Vice Minister Xin Guobin said at a press conference.
China's auto exports grew by 57.9 percent year on year last year, with new energy vehicle exports surging 77.6 percent year on year to 1.2 million units, said Xin.
China's major auto export destinations include western and southern Europe, and Southeast Asia, particularly Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom and Thailand, said Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association.
Xin highlighted that auto manufacturing is an important pillar industry for China, saying that there were many bright spots in the sector last year.
An array of innovative products, especially NEV products, have been rolled out and become a hit on social media, he said.
Industrial data showed earlier this month that China's car output and sales both crossed the 30-million threshold in 2023, maintaining the top position in the world for 15 consecutive years.
For 2024, industrial associations estimated that both output and sales of China's automobiles are projected to grow by 3 percent year on year to 31 million units, while those of NEVs likely are to soar by 20 percent.
While acknowledging progress made by China's automakers, Xin also cautioned that tepid global demand, the weak link of auto chips and market competition disorder are among the challenges that China's carmakers face.
The ministry will work to ensure the implementation of favorable tax policies for car purchasing, further encourage joint efforts from car manufacturers to achieve technological breakthroughs in areas such as auto chips and high-level autopilot, according to Xin.
Industrial development will be coordinated in a more comprehensive manner to forestall and defuse overcapacity risks and foster a level playing field for car manufacturers, Xin said.
19.01.2024, 19:15
Biggest faction in Japan's ruling party decides to disband
The largest faction in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Friday that it has decided to disband, as a political funds scandal involving the group formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has deepened public distrust in politics, Kyodo reports.
The decision came shortly after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to dissolve the party's fourth-biggest faction that he led until December and former LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai expressed an intention to disband his fifth-largest group.
The moves have been praised by some LDP members as bold reforms, but some pundits say they are simply a political performance by the ruling party, and they have urged Kishida to implement necessary measures to strengthen the surveillance of lawmakers' finances.
Earlier in the day, Kishida said the dissolution of the faction that he headed is aimed at restoring public trust amid the political funds scandal rattling the LDP, which has dominated Japan's politics and been in power for most of the period since 1955.
In the biggest faction, several junior members had told Ryu Shionoya, who is the de facto head, that the group, which contains about 100 of the around 370 LDP lawmakers, should be disbanded as soon as possible. The faction is alleged to have accumulated hundreds of millions of yen in slush funds.
We have decided to dissolve the faction to our great dismay," Shionoya said at a press conference after an emergency meeting of the group, adding that most of its members agreed on the decision.
The faction, founded in 1979 by the late former Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda, has played a crucial role in decision-making processes within the party, including the selection of the party's leader, who typically becomes prime minister.
The group has produced four premiers -- Yoshiro Mori, Junichiro Koizumi, Abe and Yasuo Fukuda -- since 2000, and during Koizumi's tenure of over five years through September 2006, the faction became the largest force in the LDP.
The LDP had previously dissolved its factions in the 1990s, only for its lawmakers to create new groups by the end of the decade. The factions have served mainly to help lawmakers secure campaigning funds and ministerial posts.
Nikai, a heavyweight of the LDP, said at a press conference on Friday, "People naturally come together, so I want to keep interactions within the bounds of common sense," suggesting his faction's members may maintain communication after it has disbanded.
Kenta Izumi, chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters later in the day, "It will not be tolerated" if LDP lawmakers are "trying to evade responsibility by pinning the blame on their factions."
Kishida, meanwhile, said Friday that the LDP needs to come up with new rules on how to properly manage its policy study groups.
The LDP has come under intense scrutiny over the fundraising scandal, with the Abe faction suspected of failing to report revenue from fundraising parties over many years. Public outrage has pushed approval ratings for Kishida's Cabinet down sharply.
Kishida, who quit his group in response to the scandal, told reporters Friday that the public views the factions with "skeptical eyes."
He launched an internal reform panel earlier this month to establish rules to enhance the transparency of funds raised by the LDP groups, promising to compile an interim report next week.
So far, the panel has been considering proposing the revision of the political funds control law to toughen the penalties on offenders, LDP sources said, with others calling for the introduction of guilt by association between lawmakers and accountants.
The LDP is also eager to take disciplinary steps, such as suspension, against lawmakers of the Abe faction who received secret slush funds. The majority of group members are alleged to have obtained funds.
Other powerful factions, led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, said they will discuss whether they will dissolve their groups after the interim report is released by the panel.
On Friday, prosecutors indicted a number of accountants and lawmakers from three factions, including Kishida's group, on suspicion of failing to report political funds.
But they said they did not indict executives of the three factions due to a lack of evidence, despite mounting criticism over the scandal.
19.01.2024, 15:10
China, U.S. should bear responsibility for history, people, world: Chinese ambassador
The United States and China should shoulder their responsibility for history, the people and the world and usher in a brighter future for their relations, China's top envoy in Washington has said, Xinhua reports.
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng made the remarks at a reception in the Chinese embassy Tuesday commemorating the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations and celebrating the 2024 Chinese New Year.
Over the past 45 years, the China-U.S. relationship has kept forging ahead amid twists and turns, benefiting both countries and the world, Xie said.
He said history has proven that "turning our back on each other" is not an option for the two countries, that it is unrealistic for one side to try to remodel the other, and that conflict and confrontation have unbearable consequences for both sides.
It is important to act with a sense of responsibility for history, draw inspirations from the past, and keep to the right direction of China-U.S. relations, the diplomat said.
The top priority now is to honor the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, turn the San Francisco vision into reality, and promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations with concrete actions, he continued.
The two sides also need to learn lessons from history, and stay vigilant against a new "Cold War", the resurgence of McCarthyism and the repetition of the Oppenheimer-era tragedy, Xie said.
It is important to act with a sense of responsibility for the people, and do more things that will bring them tangible benefits, Xie said, calling on the two sides to further remove obstacles to people-to-people exchanges in flights, visa policy and border entry.
It is also important to act with a sense of responsibility for the world, and provide more stability and certainty, the diplomat said, stressing the need for strengthening communication and coordination on hotspots like the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis as well as global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence.
At the reception, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink conveyed a message from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that since 1979, the U.S.-China relationship has become one of the most consequential in the world.
Last year, the two sides made significant efforts to restore high-level diplomacy and open channels of communication, to reduce risk of miscalculation and misperception, and to make progress on tangible issues that matter to our peoples as well as to people around the world, Blinken said in the message.
In his remarks, Kritenbrink said that the U.S. side is ready to work together with China to renew the commitment to responsibly manage the U.S.-China relationship, sustain high-level interactions, follow through on the implementation and build on the foundation laid at the summit between the two leaders in Woodside, California, for the benefit of our two peoples and people around the world.
In their respective speeches, Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, reviewed the process of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Former U.S. ambassadors to China, including J. Stapleton Roy, Joseph Prueher, Clark T. Randt, Jon Huntsman, Gary Locke, Max Baucus and Terry Branstad, sent messages to the event and extended their warm congratulations on the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations and their New Year greetings to the Chinese people.
U.S. Director of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, White House National Security Council Senior Director for China Affairs Sarah Beran, former Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, former United States Trade Representative Carla Hills were also among a total of some 700 Chinese and American guests attending the reception.
18.01.2024, 14:19
Heavy snowfall, freezing rain wreak havoc across Europe
Extreme weather conditions involving heavy snowfall and freezing rain hit many countries across Europe on Wednesday, causing flight cancellations and delays and disrupting road traffic, Xinhua reports.
In Belgium, departures from Brussels Airport in Zaventem were temporarily halted at 3:20 p.m. as workers needed to clear the runways of snow. Most flights were delayed by about an hour, and some got canceled, including flights to Frankfurt and Munich, the airport authorities said.
A heavy snowfall that occurred at around 11 a.m. in Brussels has caused traffic congestion on the Brussels Ring, especially in the Zaventem area towards Grand-Bigard.
Belgium's Transport En Commun (TEC) network was also disrupted by the extreme weather conditions. In Liege and Charleroi, most buses were out of service on Wednesday.
The quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup, featuring Union Saint-Gilloise against Anderlecht and Oud-Heverlee Louvain against Antwerp, have been postponed by a week, the organizers of Pro League, the top league competition for association football clubs in Belgium, have said.
Fortunately, no major disruptions were reported in Belgium's railway system as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Frederic Sacre, spokesperson for the railway network operator Infrabel.
The weather in Belgium was characterized by a cold wave on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping below zero degree Celsius. The forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute expect temperatures will plummet to minus 10 degrees Celsius or lower later this week.
The institute has issued a yellow alert for freezing rain and slippery road conditions in many parts of the country.
In the neighboring country, the Netherlands, weather institute KNMI has also issued code yellow for many parts of the country due to snowy and slippery conditions. Heavy snow has fallen in Limburg, a province in the southeast of the country, causing long traffic jams on highways, and local authorities have issued urgent calls on motorists to avoid the highways. Snowfall, up to 15 centimeters, is expected to continue in Limburg on Wednesday, said KNMI.
On Wednesday morning, Dutch traffic association ANWB reported 35 traffic jams covering 155 kilometers of Dutch roads. During the day, trains running on the route between Utrecht and Sittard were reduced by half due to snowy conditions. Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
In Luxembourg, all schools were closed on Wednesday, following a red alert for freezing rain and heavy snowfall declared by the national crisis unit on Tuesday. The government recommended that all residents should stay home "unless it is absolutely necessary to venture outdoors."
Extreme weather conditions have also affected large parts of Germany, causing massive disruptions to road, air and rail traffic, and prompting school closures.
Germany's National Meteorological Service (DWD) warned of "partly extreme weather conditions" across the central and southern regions with heavy snowfall that will continue into Thursday.
The country's largest airport in Frankfurt had to cancel more than 600 flights and all air traffic was halted at midday.
The local media reported that take-offs were canceled in Frankfurt because aircraft could no longer be safely de-iced, and the fully-packed ramps made landings impossible, too.
Munich Airport in the south of Germany anticipated around 254 flight cancellations, but about 410 take-offs and landings were still planned. "The winter operations mode is on so that one runway is always open for flight operations this morning," a spokesperson told Xinhua on Wednesday.
Rail operations were also restricted, with operator Deutsche Bahn warning of train cancellations and delays on regional and long-distance lines. As a "precautionary measure," the maximum speed of ICE high-speed trains was lowered to 200 kilometers per hour.
Snowfall and icy roads have caused accidents and traffic jams on many routes, with several injuries reported. A highway had to be completely closed off after a truck veered off the road and hit the crash barrier, according to German media reports.
In some districts and cities, classes were canceled from lunchtime and some schools were closed altogether.
Heavy snowfall also wreaked havoc in northern Europe, prompting the closure of the main airport in Oslo on Wednesday afternoon. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute warned of "very heavy snowfall and strong winds" in the eastern coastal regions including Oslo, saying the extreme weather conditions are expected to persist.
Norway's railway operator Bane Nor has announced that all train services in eastern Norway are canceled until further notice. Public transport operator Ruter reported significant delays and cancellations affecting buses, trams, subways and ferries.
Swedish authorities also went on high alert due to a blizzard that was expected to hit most parts of the country on Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snowfall in the morning caused a jetliner to veer off the taxiway at the airport in Gothenburg and blocked many roads in the southwestern region.
18.01.2024, 10:41
China Focus: China launches new cargo craft to send space station supplies
China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 on Wednesday night to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Xinhua reports.
The Long March-7 Y8 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-7, blasted off at 10:27 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, the CMSA said.
After about 10 minutes, Tianzhou-7 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels soon unfolded. The agency declared the launch a complete success.
Wednesday's launch is the first mission of China's manned space project this year. It is also the 507th mission of the Long March rocket series.
The mission is the sixth flight of the space station cargo delivery system consisting of the Tianzhou cargo craft and the Long March-7 carrier rocket.
The cargo craft and launch vehicle were respectively developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, both of which are affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
Tianzhou-7 will take three hours for the rendezvous and docking with the space station. Previous Tianzhou missions regularly took about 6.5 hours in rendezvous and docking. The exception was the Tianzhou-5 mission, which only took about two hours.
Tianzhou-7 will adopt a new mode of rendezvous and docking yet to be verified in orbit, which is expected to give better play to the guidance, navigation, and control systems of the spacecraft, according to Li Zhiyong, a researcher at the CAST.
Tianzhou-7 is the seventh cargo craft developed by the CAST. "As an improved fully-sealed cargo craft, it has the largest cargo transport capacity, the highest cargo-delivery efficiency, and the most complete in-orbit support capability in the world," said Li.
Tianzhou-7 carries more than 260 items of supplies, including those for the astronaut system, space station system, application tasks, and cargo spacecraft system, as well as other engineering goods, featuring a variety of cargo and large-sized items. The total weight of onboard materials reached about 5.6 tonnes.
Customized cargo packages for experiment payloads and other large-scale goods, each weighing over 100 kilograms, will be applied in the operation of the space station, space science experiments, and astronaut life support.
Tianzhou-7 also sends 2,400 kilograms of living supplies for the astronauts, including Lunar New Year goods and fresh fruits and vegetables. The packaging design has been optimized to ensure longer storage time and freshness.
The application system has loaded Tianzhou-7 with a total of 61 items weighing 473 kilograms, including experiment payloads, experiment units and samples, consumable items, and spare parts, to support continuous space experiments, according to Liu Wei, a researcher at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The items also contain a set of life support devices to keep cell samples in good condition during this mission and a set of microfluidic chips with the temperature kept at 4 degrees Celsius, said Liu.
Those items will be transferred to the space station's experiment facility to carry out a total of 33 scientific experiments, such as the effect of space microgravity on human bone cells, the propellant fluid transport and stability under variable gravity, and the growth of nano precious metals in solution under microgravity. The experiments cover fields such as space life science, space material science, microgravity fluid physics, and combustion science, Liu added.
According to the plan, China will launch the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site this year. The site is the country's fourth launch site and the only one by the seaside.
15.01.2024, 08:32
Japan to extend 100 billion yen from reserve funds for quake relief
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday the government will extend an additional 100 billion yen ($690 million) from reserve funds under the fiscal 2023 budget within the month to help improve the living conditions of people affected by a powerful New Year's Day earthquake that struck central Japan, Kyodo reports.
His remarks about using reserve funds for an emergency aid package that the government is compiling came as he visited areas devastated by the quake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas to assess the damage and meet affected people.
The emergency package will comprise measures such as securing temporary housing for those affected and rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the magnitude-7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.
The package will also include steps to process disaster waste and help rebuild industries, including farming, fishing and tourism.
Last week, Kishida's Cabinet agreed to extend 4.74 billion yen from reserve funds under the fiscal 2023 budget to help finance relief measures, including those that help affected residents better cope with the cold weather in the region.
The death toll from the disaster was 221 as of Saturday, with people in disaster-stricken areas facing the challenges of severed roads and no water supply.
Kishida also told reporters the government plans to double the reserve funds earmarked in the draft budget for fiscal 2024, which starts in April, from the current 500 billion yen to 1 trillion yen. His Cabinet is set to propose the change soon.
Kishida inspected the situation in Ishikawa Prefecture from a helicopter and visited evacuation centers in Wajima and Suzu, which were most severely damaged by the quake.
He expressed his gratitude and encouraged Self-Defense Forces personnel engaged in search and other operations when he visited a base in Wajima.
15.01.2024, 03:28
Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is embarking on his first overseas voyage in 2024, attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 and paying an official visit to Switzerland and Ireland from Jan. 14 to 17, Xinhua reports.
Seeing Europe as a strategic force in the international arena, China has placed great emphasis on its relations with the continent. In 2023, after taking office as Chinese premier, Li made Europe his first destination for overseas visits.
The first trip abroad by a Chinese leader in the new year marks the continuation of high-level exchanges between China and Europe in 2024 and symbolizes China's desire to play its role in fostering global economic recovery and governance and addressing common challenges together with the international community.
In recent years, the world has been struggling to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and profound geopolitical transformations. Cold War mentalities and recurring conflicts have cast a heavy shadow over the entire world, impeding the progress of globalization and undermining the very foundation of global peace and development.
The World Bank recently warned that "the global economy is set for the weakest half-decade performance in 30 years."
As both a beneficiary and an unwavering champion of global economic openness and cooperation, China has consistently put its shoulder to the wheel to safeguard the fruits of globalization and foster global collaboration to surmount challenges facing all.
The upcoming European tour undertaken by the Chinese premier is a testament to China's unswerving commitment to this cause.
During the trip, Li is scheduled to participate in the opening plenary of the WEF annual meeting and deliver a special address, elaborating on China's proposals for the international community to promote global cooperation, address various risks, bridge the development divide, and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes.
Over the past decade, China has been pulling its weight in driving global economic growth through its development, serving as a crucial powerhouse of the world economy by contributing over 30 percent to global economic growth.
Today, China's determination and confidence to propel global growth with its development are going from strength to strength. With its continuously optimized economic structure, the dual circulation of domestic and international markets, and increasingly extensive international cooperation, China is generating a steady stream of growth momentum and potential for its economy.
WEF President Borge Brende said in a recent interview with Xinhua that China will continue to be a major engine for global economic growth.
Furthermore, China has been striving to forge stronger collaborative ties with various economies. Among them, Europe is a priority.
In a spirit of mutual benefit and win-win results, China and Europe have established dozens of mechanisms for consultations and dialogue covering various fields such as politics, economy, trade, culture, science, and technology.
Trade between the two sides in various fields, like lithium batteries and new energy vehicles, is rapidly expanding. Chinese investment is supporting Europe's transition to green, digital, and intelligent industries.
All indicate that China and Europe are partners, not adversaries -- they offer each other opportunities, rather than posing threats.
China's pivotal role has garnered extensive recognition in Europe. In the past year, numerous European leaders have visited China to explore more potential for cooperation. Recently, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo just concluded an official visit to the country. By embarking on trips to Switzerland and Ireland, the Chinese premier will inject more vitality into the dynamic China-Europe relationship.
When it comes to the global economy, everyone is in the same boat and has to pull at the same oars. Therefore, when certain countries may perceive China as a rival, threat, or risk, China is more inclined to view them as partners who ought to pull together and trust each other.
As pointed out by the Chinese premier when debunking the so-called "de-risking" rhetoric during his European visit last year, for all members of the international community including Europe, failure to cooperate is the biggest risk, and failure to develop is the biggest insecurity.
Amidst the ongoing regional hotspots like the Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Europe has witnessed the repercussions of confrontation and distrust firsthand.
Now, China once again shows its commitment to cooperation. For Europe and the world at large, joining forces with China is the fundamental way to navigate the headwinds facing the global economy.
14.01.2024, 18:37
All hostages held by inmates in Ecuador's prisons freed
All hostages held by inmates in Ecuador's prisons have been freed, local media reported citing the country's prison agency SNAI on Saturday, Xinhua reports.
Some 150 prison guards and administrative officials were held hostage by prisoners since Monday amid a surge in violence in the South American country.
