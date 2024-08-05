02.08.2024, 10:58 10506
99 killed, 214 injured in rain-related accidents in Pakistan in July
Images | Sajjad/Xinhua
Torrential rains and flash floods killed 99 people and left 214 others injured in different parts of Pakistan during July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Thirty-nine people lost their lives in the eastern Punjab province, 29 in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 in the southern Sindh, and five in the southwest Balochistan province, the NDMA said.
Another person was killed in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, while three children died in different areas of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in July.
According to the department, 113 people were injured in Punjab, 77 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, nine in Balochistan, three in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.
During July, cumulative damages to infrastructure and private properties across various provinces and regions were significant, said the department, adding that eight bridges were destroyed, 400 houses damaged and 112 heads of livestock perished by floods and heavy rains.
The NDMA warned that thunderstorms and heavy rains were expected intermittently through Aug. 6 in most parts of the country.
01.08.2024, 08:18 10726
Death toll in South India's landslides rises to 166, over 100 missing
The death toll from Tuesday's multiple landslides in India's southern state of Kerala further mounted to 166 on Wednesday, and 107 others were still missing, confirmed a local administration official to Xinhua over phone.
Nearly 50 bodies were recovered from under the rubble after the landslides on Wednesday, added the official.
According to him, among the missing persons were 49 men and 58 women. A total of 165 injured persons were admitted to hospitals.
A total of 95 dead bodies have been identified so far, and efforts were going on to identify the rest. And the rescue work still continues," said the official while giving details.
As many as three massive landslides had hit India's Kerala state, occurring in the Meppadi area of Wayanad district early on Tuesday while people were still asleep. Media reports suggested that it was a massive natural tragedy rendering huge losses, including the loss of human lives and property.
TV reports showed people rendered homeless by the landslides were living in relief camps set up by the district administration, and anxiously waiting for information about their missing family members.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media that efforts were being made to relocate persons stuck in different areas to the relief camps.
According to him, 82 relief camps in Wayanad district accommodated 2,017 persons, and in Meppadi area as many as eight camps were housing 1,486 people from 421 families.
31.07.2024, 14:07 11621
Heavy rainfall in Central China's Hunan affects 1.15mln people
Images | Fang Qing/Xinhua
Heavy rainfall has affected 1.15 million people in central China's Hunan Province since Friday, leading to direct economic losses of around 6.13 billion yuan (about 859.75 million U.S. dollars), local authorities said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rainstorms from Typhoon Gaemi forced the evacuation of 95,000 people in the province, with 49,800 requiring emergency relief, according to preliminary statistics from the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.
Torrential rains have also battered 107,500 hectares of crops, of which 17,100 hectares have been completely lost.
Currently, Hunan Province is maintaining a Level II emergency response for flood, the second-highest level in the four-tier warning system. A total of 78 county-level areas in the province have maintained different levels of emergency response, among which Zixing and Huarong have activated a Level I emergency response for flood.
The provincial meteorological department forecast heavy rains in northwestern Hunan for the next one to two days, advising preventive measures.
31.07.2024, 08:02 11856
Death toll in UK knife attack rises to 3
The death toll in the knife attack in Southport, Merseyside in northwest England, has risen to three, local police said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning," Merseyside Police said in a statement.
The police said it's a nine-year-old girl who died in hospital in the early hours of this morning. They also revealed that the children who died on Monday were girls aged six and seven.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in critical condition," read the statement.
Two adults are also in critical condition after being injured during the incident," it added.
The knife attack was reported at around 11:50 a.m. (1050 GMT) on Monday in a property on Hart Street, Southport.
It is understood that the children were attending classes at the "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" for minors aged seven to 11 when the attacker entered. Among the injured are the two said adults who were intervening in the attack.
A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The motivation behind the attack remains unclear and local police have urged people not to speculate on details of the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.
30.07.2024, 20:01 12011
South India landslides death toll rises to 66
The death toll from multiple landslides amid heavy rains in India's southern state of Kerala rose to 66 on Tuesday, and the number of injured persons rose to above 70, a local cop told Xinhua over phone, Xinhua reports.
At least three massive landslides struck Meppadi area of Kerala's Wayanad district at around 02:00 a.m. local time, even as the people were still asleep.
Rescue operations are still going on amid heavy rains.
An online report by India Today said hundreds were feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, and the army was called in. It added that several villages were among the worst affected areas. Many people were feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.
A bridge in Wayanad district that connected the affected areas to the nearby town of Chooralmala was washed away.
The Indian army said it has deployed 225 personnel, including medical teams, to the affected areas. Two Indian air force helicopters were put into service for carrying out rescue operations.
The Prime Minister's Office announced a compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (around 2,389 U.S. dollars) for the family of each deceased, while every injured person would be given 50,000 Indian rupees (around 597 dollars) in compensation.
29.07.2024, 21:45 12616
Over 20 people injured as truck collides with train in Russia’s Volgograd Region
More than 20 people have been injured as a train and a Kamaz truck collided in southwestern Russia’s Volgograd Region, a law enforcement officer told TASS.
So far, over 20 people have been reported injured as a truck collided with a train," the officer said.
Eight cars of the passenger train derailed in the collision, Russian Railways said on its Telegram channel. Relief teams and repair trains have been dispatched to the scene. Service on that sector of the railway has been halted, the state-owned railway operator added.
More than 800 people were on board the train riding from Kazan in the Russian Volga republic of Tatarstan to Adler on the Russian Black Sea coast, officials said.
29.07.2024, 18:37 12751
Dubai welcomes 9.31mln visitors in H1 2024
Dubai welcomed 9.31 million international overnight visitors from January to June 2024, a 9 percent increase over the 8.55 million tourist arrivals in the first half of 2023, according to data published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), WAM reported.
Following a landmark 2023, when the city hosted 17.15 million international overnight visitors, Dubai has continued to sustain its strong tourism momentum. The growth in the first six months of this year puts the city on track for a record performance in 2024.
Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and driven by DET’s efforts in collaboration with stakeholders, the rise in international visitation aligns with the ambitious goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.
The strong tourism growth achieved by Dubai in the first half of 2024 is testament to the city’s ability to foster productive public-private partnerships and build extensive global networks of collaboration. With every year, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a frontrunner in the global tourism landscape and grow in popularity as an international destination. We remain committed to maintaining this successful trajectory and boosting the tourism sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP. By further developing our infrastructure and providing exceptional services for visitors, we aim to set new benchmarks and records in 2024," Sheikh Hamdan added.
26.07.2024, 17:46 45081
16 killed, 48 injured after two buses crash in central Mali
Tell a friend
The accident took place at around 8:30 a.m. local time Thursday on National Road 6 in Ouan, central Mali, causing significant material damage, according to a press release issued by the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.
One of the drivers died in the accident, the release said.
The probable causes of the accident were excessive speed and reckless driving, and an investigation was underway to elucidate the exact circumstances, said the press release
26.07.2024, 10:38 44746
Typhoon Gaemi makes third landfall in China
Images | Xinhua/Wei Peiquan
Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, made its second landfall in China on Thursday evening, according to the provincial meteorological bureau of Fujian, Xinhua reports.
With a maximum wind speed of 33 meters per second at its center, the typhoon landed at the Xiuyu District in the city of Putian, east China's Fujian Province, at around 7:50 p.m., according to the bureau.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, more than 240,000 residents were temporarily evacuated in the province and more than 5,000 rescuers in the cities of Fuzhou, Putian and Ningde, and Pingtan County were standing by, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.
Gaemi made its first landfall at around midnight Thursday in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County, leaving two dead and 201 injured, local authorities said.
