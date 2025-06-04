This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China calls for strengthening financial cooperation within SCO
UN General Assembly elects former German foreign minister as 80th session president
Our common goal is a strong, focused, agile and fit-for-purpose United Nations-one capable of fulfilling its core mission," Baerbock said. "We need a United Nations that delivers peace, development and justice."
EDB: Kyrgyzstan's economy is growing at rapid pace
Natural disasters have cost Australia an estimated $2.2B in losses so far in 2025: Report
SpaceX’s Starship rocket breaks up during 9th test flight
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly. Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test," SpaceX said on X.
With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary," it added.
Floods kill four and devastate eastern Australia
It’s an amazing, heroic logistical effort where, in very difficult circumstances, many volunteers put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a complete stranger," Minns told reporters.
Without the volunteers, we would have had hundreds of deaths and we’re in deep, deep gratitude."
Egypt to start assembling new generation electric vehicles
Small plane crashes into neighborhood in U.S. San Diego, 2 killed, 8 injured
We have jet fuel all over the place. We have hazmat on scene right now, and we've asked for more resources to come for that," Eddy said.
Xinjiang launches first direct air cargo route to Baltic Sea area
