05.08.2025
China launches new low-orbit internet satellites
Images | CGTN
China on Monday launched a group of low-Earth orbit internet satellites from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, CGTN reports.
A Long March-12 carrier rocket, carrying the seventh group of low-orbit internet satellites, blasted off at 6:21 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent the satellite into the preset orbit.
Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Long March-12 rocket is a new-generation two-stage carrier rocket capable of sending payloads of no less than 12 tonnes to a low-Earth orbit and those of no less than 6 tonnes to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 700 kilometers.
The launch marked the second flight mission of the Long March-12 rocket after its maiden flight in last November, and the 587th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
05.08.2025
Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents
More than 82,000 people have been relocated from areas across Beijing due to heavy rainfall as of 9 p.m. Monday, the city's flood control headquarters has said, Xinhua reports.
Authorities have closed 201 scenic areas, 3,480 homestay businesses and 245 campsites. More than 3,200 construction sites citywide have suspended operations.
On Monday afternoon, the city's meteorological service issued a red alert for rainstorms -- the highest alert level in China's four-tier system -- predicting heavy rains across the city from noon on Monday through Tuesday morning.
The national capital has also activated its highest emergency flood-response level.
Meanwhile, the Beijing water authority and meteorological service have jointly issued flood warnings, highlighting Miyun District as highly vulnerable, with Fangshan, Mentougou and Huairou also at risk.
Residents are urged to seek shelter during thunderstorms, avoid driving on flooded roads, and stay clear of mountains and rivers.
Last week's intense rainstorms in Beijing claimed 44 lives, impacted over 300,000 residents, and damaged around 24,000 homes.
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday elevated its emergency response to flooding in Beijing, Tianjin Municipality, and the Hebei and Guangdong provinces to Level III, which is the third-highest level of the country's four-tier emergency response system.
The four regions are forecast to experience heavy rains from Monday evening through Tuesday, with some areas expected to see torrential downpours.
Teams dispatched by the office of the headquarters are continuing to assist with flood-prevention efforts in Beijing, Hebei and Guangdong.
04.08.2025
Flooding affects over 84,000 people in India's state Uttar Pradesh
The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been hit by severe flooding. According to authorities, 84,392 people have been affected, TV BRICS reports.
Of those affected, 47,906 have received assistance, and over 2,000 livestock have been evacuated. The disaster damaged 343 homes, and compensation has already been provided to 327 families.
The flooding has impacted 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur.
Rescue operations are ongoing with 493 boats deployed. Humanitarian aid distribution has been organised, with 6,536 food kits and 76,632 hot meals provided, alongside the establishment of community kitchens.
Temporary shelters have been set up at 905 locations, accommodating 11,248 people. Medical assistance is being delivered by 757 teams.
To prevent disease outbreaks, chlorine tablets and oral rehydration solution packets have been distributed to the population. Additionally, 50 tonnes of feed have been provided for livestock.
04.08.2025
S. Korea: More than 2,500 evacuated after heavy rains inundate southern regions
More than 2,500 people were forced to evacuate after heavy rains overnight that pounded the nation's southern regions, authorities said Monday, Yonhap reports.
A total of 2,523 people took refuge across six major southern cities and provinces -- Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsan and South Gyeongsang -- as of 4:30 a.m. Monday due to the downpours, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
Of those evacuated, 2,498 people have yet to return to their homes.
Southern parts of the country were hit hard by heavy rains overnight, with the southwestern county of Muan receiving 289.6 millimeters of rain from midnight Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
A 60-something man was found dead in a stream in Muan, but authorities said they were figuring out whether the death was related to the torrential rains.
This photo, provided by a reader on Aug. 3, 2025, shows a road flooded due to downpours in the southwestern county of Muan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The disaster headquarters raised its emergency response operation level by one notch to Level 2 at 11 p.m. Sunday due to the heavy rains.
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast heavy rain nationwide Monday, with downpours set to continue in South Gyeongsang and nearby areas.
Precipitation of 5 to 10 mm is expected for Seoul, Incheon and western parts of Gyeonggi Province from Monday to early Tuesday morning, while downpours of 30 to 80 mm are expected for Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, with some areas receiving more than 120 mm of rain.
Heat wave alerts have been lifted in some areas due to the downpours, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 29 to 34 C on Monday.
01.08.2025
Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam
Torrential rains from the night of 31st July to early 1st August triggered flash floods and landslides across several communes in Vietnam's Dien Bien province, leaving at least two people dead and eight others missing, WAM reports.
According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), many villages have been isolated, with hundreds of households urgently evacuated. Several national and provincial roads have been severely damaged, paralysing traffic in the area.
The heavy rainfall has also rendered several national and provincial highways impassable due to serious landslides.
According to the provincial hydro-meteorological station, moderate to heavy rains have persisted across the province over the past 12 hours, with some areas experiencing very heavy rainfall. Scattered showers are expected to continue, with accumulated rainfall ranging from 20-30mm, and some areas exceeding 70mm.
31.07.2025
44 dead, 9 missing after recent rainstorms hit Beijing
The recent intense rainstorms have left a total of 44 people dead and nine others missing in Beijing, according to a press conference on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Beijing is ramping up recovery efforts to restore power, clear roads and deliver essential supplies to residents displaced by flash floods and landslides triggered by some of the most intense rainfall in the city's mountainous outskirts.
In Miyun District, one of the worst-hit areas, a makeshift supply hub in Xizhuangzi Village was bustling by Wednesday morning, with stacks of bottled water, instant noodles, sausages and preserved eggs ready for dispatch.
More than 60 tonnes of emergency supplies were distributed across Miyun on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, four helicopters were deployed to continue airdropping relief materials. Repair crews were also dispatched to restore damaged communication and power lines, according to local authorities.
As of midnight Monday, 30 people had been confirmed dead in Beijing, including 28 in Miyun District and two in Yanqing District. Authorities said that the Miyun Reservoir recorded its highest inflow, highest water level and fastest outflow since its construction in 1959.
In Yanqing, more than 4,200 people have been relocated. Some 488 rescue teams, comprising over 8,300 personnel, were dispatched to carry out relief efforts. Communication has been reestablished in all previously unreachable villages, damaged roads cleared, and essential services such as power supply restored.
Taotiaogou, a remote village in Yanqing, was among the hardest hit. After over 48 hours of rescue efforts, its 49 residents were gradually brought to safety.
I've never seen such ferocious floodwaters in my life," said 89-year-old Zhai Cheng'an, recalling how his home was quickly engulfed by muddy torrents.
Zhai Yonghui, deputy Party chief of Taotiaogou Village, said the downpour intensified at 10:20 p.m. on July 26, breaking local rainfall records. Yanqing District plans to help residents from the devastated village start a new life in other sites.
The water will recede, and we will have homes again. We believe in that," he added.
As part of ongoing recovery efforts, train services on the Beijing-Baotou high-speed railway will resume Thursday after being suspended due to severe rain in Beijing and Hebei Province earlier in the week, according to China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd.
The heavy rains have also battered other parts of northern China.
In Hebei, eight people have been confirmed dead and 18 remain missing in Xinglong County, while eight people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide struck a village in Luanping County. In Shanxi Province, 10 people were confirmed dead after a midsize bus carrying 14 passengers went missing Sunday morning following days of heavy rainfall.
30.07.2025
German Olympic champion dies while climbing in northern Pakistan
A German mountaineer and Olympic gold medalist, who was injured while attempting to scale a peak in northern Pakistan, has been confirmed dead, an official said on Wednesday, Anadolu reported.
Laura Dahlmeier was injured and stranded while attempting to scale Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range on Monday.
German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan," said Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body, in a statement.
Despite tireless efforts by the local rescue teams, persistent adverse weather severely hampered rescue operations," he added.
Dahlmeier, 31, who also won the 2017 women’s biathlon World Cup, was seriously injured after being hit by falling rocks while climbing Laila Peak at an altitude of around 5,700 meters (18,700 feet) in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region, which borders neighboring China.
Her climbing partner, Marina Eva, remained unhurt and managed to successfully descend to base camp on Tuesday with help from local rescuers.
The northern GB region is home to five of the 14 peaks above 8,000m (26,246 ft), including K2, where mountaineering accidents are not rare.
30.07.2025
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake
Images | @Pullse360
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is erupting in Kamchatka as a result of the largest earthquake since 1952, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences has said on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting right now," reads the report, which includes a photo of the eruption.
In addition, researchers have recorded molten lava flows along the western slope of the volcano. Explosions and bright glow can be seen above the volcano in photos posted on the service’s Telegram channel.
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is Eurasia’s highest active volcano. It has a regular cone shape with a 700-meter-wide crater on top. About 80 secondary blast craters and cinder cones are located on its slopes. The volcano is situated 30 kilometers from the settlement of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatcky District, which has a population of about 4,500.
As it was reported, magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952.
30.07.2025
Tsunami as high as 1 meter hits Japan after M8.8 quake off Russia's Kamchatka
Vast areas of Japan's Pacific coast were hit by tsunami waves that at one location exceeded 1 meter on Wednesday, after a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in the morning and triggered a tsunami warning, Kyodo reported.
The warning, which led up to 2 million people in Japan to be either ordered to evacuate or immediately secure their own safety, remains in place for northeastern and northern Japan hours after it was first issued for coastal areas stretching from Hokkaido to Wakayama Prefecture in the west.
Rail, road and air transportation along the coast was disrupted and beaches were closed. The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant halted the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.
The highest detected tsunami in Japan so far was the 1.3-meter one that arrived at 1:52 p.m. at Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning the public to stay away from the coast until the warning is lifted.
At the least, we are expecting tsunami waves to remain high for around a day," an official told a press conference in the afternoon.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of the public, ordering ministries and agencies to mitigate any damage from the tsunami.
Tsunami were observed across 22 of Japan's 47 prefectures from Hokkaido to Okinawa. Hokkaido's Nemuro and Hachijo Island, south of the Japanese capital, saw 80 centimeter-waves and Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district observed a 20-cm wave.
The quake that triggered the tsunami occurred at 8:24 a.m. Japan time around 120 kilometers east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of about 20 km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor could rank as one of the 10 largest quakes since 1900, the USGS data showed. The 2011 quake that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster by engulfing the nuclear complex with massive tsunami was M9.0.
The Japanese weather agency initially sent a tsunami advisory at 8:37 a.m. but upgraded it about an hour later to a warning after revising the preliminary magnitude of the quake off the Russian Far East to 8.7 from an initially projected 8.0.
The quake registered 2 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hokkaido.
At about 6:30 p.m., the agency downgraded the warning to an advisory except for Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
